Manipuri Cinema Reflects People's Identity And Resilience: Guv Bhalla

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 28 (IANS) Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday said that Manipuri cinema serves as a powerful medium of storytelling and cultural expression, reflecting the aspirations, struggles, identity, and resilience of the people.

The Governor said that films from the state have consistently showcased Manipur's rich cultural heritage and social realities while also connecting audiences beyond the region through meaningful narratives and artistic excellence.

Addressing the award presentation ceremony of the 16th Manipur State Film Awards (MSFA), 2024 edition, at the Palace Auditorium of the MSFDS, the Governor said that the strength of Manipuri cinema lies in its rootedness.

He urged young filmmakers to preserve local stories, languages, traditions, and values while exploring new perspectives and innovative cinematic techniques.

Bhalla appreciated the contribution of filmmakers, actors, writers, technicians, critics, researchers, and all others associated with the growth of Manipuri cinema.

Addressing the function, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh stated that cinema plays an important role in shaping human motivation and social values.

He said that despite challenges and a smaller audience base, the Manipuri film industry should continue striving for growth and greater recognition beyond the state.

Singh also expressed support for the promotion and strengthening of Manipuri cinema.

As part of the event, the official award catalogue was released, and the gathering witnessed a demonstration of the Manipuri martial art form, Thang-Ta, by the Huyen Lallong Manipur Thang-Ta Cultural Association.

The MSFDS Lifetime Achievement Award 2024 was conferred on Ngangbam Swarnajit Singh by the Governor in recognition of his pioneering role as Manipur's first professional artist in cinema.

The Governor, along with the Chief Minister and the Art & Culture and Tourism Minister, Govindas Konthoujam, also distributed awards in the non-feature and feature film categories to the winners.

Organised by the MSFDS, the award is the highest state honour in Manipuri cinema and celebrates excellence, creativity, and outstanding contributions to the film industry.

The award aims to encourage artistic achievement, promote creativity, and support the continued growth of the Manipuri film industry.