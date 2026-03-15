Injured Iranian Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Taken To Moscow For Treatment

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Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei was reportedly flown to Russia for medical treatment after being injured during airstrikes on Tehran, according to a report by the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, AzerNEWS reports.

The publication claimed that Khamenei was secretly transported to Moscow aboard a Russian military aircraft following the strikes carried out on February 28.

Citing unnamed sources, the report said Khamenei successfully underwent surgery and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital linked to one of Russia's presidential residences.

According to the newspaper, the evacuation was conducted as part of a top-secret operation, amid concerns over his safety and the difficulty of maintaining secure conditions inside Iran during the ongoing conflict.

The report has not been independently verified, and there has been no official confirmation from Iranian or Russian authorities regarding the alleged evacuation or medical treatment.