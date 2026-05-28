Karan Johar Unfollows SRK, Alia, Kareena On Instagram Continues To Follow Priyanka Chopra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar's following list on Instagram has undergone a major change.

On Thursday, the netizens noticed that the 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' maker went on an unfollowing spree, removing some big names from the industry, along with his close friends from the list.

Karan has reportedly unfollowed his close friends Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, and designer Manish Malhotra.

KJo has even unfollowed his proteges Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and Alia Bhatt, whom he launched together in "Student Of The Year".

We can also no longer see Kartik Aaryan in the list of the people Karan is following on Insta, despite the fact that he is set to headline Karan Johar's upcoming production "Naagzilla".

What is interesting is that the filmmaker who has removed almost all the bigwigs from the industry from his Insta following list continues to follow Priyanka Chopra.

Except for Priyanka, the only prominent names on Karan's following list now are Dharma CEO Apoorva Mehta and business partner Adar Poonawalla.

At the moment, KJo's account shows that he is only following 78 accounts, while enjoying 17 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

The reason for Karan's latest move on social media is still not clear.

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hain' maker is extremely active on the platform and keeps the netizens hooked with his enchanting updates, which at times also feature his kids, Roohi and Yash.

The filmmaker also loves to use social media to share his views on the trending topics, along with the latest updates in Bollywood.

On the professional front, Karan Johar recently produced Ananya Panday and Lakshya starrer "Chand Mera Dil".

Released in theatres on 22nd May, the project opened to mixed reviews with a lukewarm run at the ticket counters.

It must be noted that Karan has also unfollowed Ananya.

Up next, he is working on "Naagzilla", featuring Kartik as the lead.