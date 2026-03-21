Turkmenistan Taps China's CNPC For $10B Cubic Meter Gas Facility
Under the signed resolution, the Chinese state-owned subsidiary will design and construct a commercial gas treatment plant with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year.
The contract also includes the drilling and completion of high-capacity production wells required to feed the new facility.
CNPC has previously built and operates gas processing plants (such as No. 1 and No. 2 facilities with combined capacity exceeding 15 bcm annually) to process and supply gas to the Central Asia-China pipeline.
The partnership is part of the recent high-level engagements including discussions during Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's March 17-19, 2026 visit to China, where President Xi Jinping emphasized expanding natural gas cooperation scale and CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang met with Turkmen officials to advance strategic partnership in the sector.
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