Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Taps China's CNPC For $10B Cubic Meter Gas Facility

Turkmenistan Taps China's CNPC For $10B Cubic Meter Gas Facility


2026-03-21 06:02:39
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 21. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has authorized state energy giant Türkmengaz to contract CNPC Amudarya Petroleum Company for a major new gas processing facility, Trend reports, citing the press service of Turkmen government.

Under the signed resolution, the Chinese state-owned subsidiary will design and construct a commercial gas treatment plant with a capacity of 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year.

The contract also includes the drilling and completion of high-capacity production wells required to feed the new facility.

CNPC has previously built and operates gas processing plants (such as No. 1 and No. 2 facilities with combined capacity exceeding 15 bcm annually) to process and supply gas to the Central Asia-China pipeline.

The partnership is part of the recent high-level engagements including discussions during Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov's March 17-19, 2026 visit to China, where President Xi Jinping emphasized expanding natural gas cooperation scale and CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang met with Turkmen officials to advance strategic partnership in the sector.

MENAFN21032026000187011040ID1110890370



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search