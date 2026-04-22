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Zelensky Condemns US Envoys for Russia Discussions
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s President Vladimir Zelensky has expressed dissatisfaction with the diplomatic travel patterns of US peace envoys working on negotiations related to the conflict, arguing that their visits to Moscow without also traveling to Kyiv are inappropriate.
In remarks made during an interview with a Ukrainian media outlet, Zelensky said it was “simply not respectful” for representatives of US President Donald Trump to hold multiple rounds of discussions in Russia without making a corresponding visit to Ukraine.
He specifically referred to US envoys involved in ongoing diplomatic efforts, stating that while Ukraine remains in communication with them, their physical presence in Kyiv should not be treated as a special event but rather as a normal part of diplomatic engagement.
Zelensky suggested that engagement with Ukraine is necessary for meaningful progress in negotiations, while acknowledging that logistical challenges may exist. He emphasized that international actors are actively traveling between capitals and that Ukraine expects balanced diplomatic outreach.
He also noted that if visiting Kyiv is not possible, discussions could take place in alternative international locations. However, he stressed that Ukraine’s primary objective remains achieving a ceasefire along current front lines.
Russia, meanwhile, has opposed proposals for a temporary ceasefire along those terms, arguing that it could allow Ukraine time to regroup militarily and receive additional foreign support.
In remarks made during an interview with a Ukrainian media outlet, Zelensky said it was “simply not respectful” for representatives of US President Donald Trump to hold multiple rounds of discussions in Russia without making a corresponding visit to Ukraine.
He specifically referred to US envoys involved in ongoing diplomatic efforts, stating that while Ukraine remains in communication with them, their physical presence in Kyiv should not be treated as a special event but rather as a normal part of diplomatic engagement.
Zelensky suggested that engagement with Ukraine is necessary for meaningful progress in negotiations, while acknowledging that logistical challenges may exist. He emphasized that international actors are actively traveling between capitals and that Ukraine expects balanced diplomatic outreach.
He also noted that if visiting Kyiv is not possible, discussions could take place in alternative international locations. However, he stressed that Ukraine’s primary objective remains achieving a ceasefire along current front lines.
Russia, meanwhile, has opposed proposals for a temporary ceasefire along those terms, arguing that it could allow Ukraine time to regroup militarily and receive additional foreign support.
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