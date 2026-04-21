Amir Receives CEO Of Shell Group

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received at his office in Lusail Palace on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, HE Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell Group PLC, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

During the meeting, the existing cooperation between the State of Qatar and Shell Group PLC was discussed, as well as ways to support and develop it, particularly in the energy sector.