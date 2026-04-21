Aizawl Municipal Corporation Election Begins For 19 Wards, 2.39L Voters

The election to the Aizawl Municipal Corporation began this morning under a calm and pleasant atmosphere. In this AMC election, there are 19 wards and 264 polling stations. Voting started at 7:00 AM and will continue until 5:00 PM.

The total number of eligible voters is 239,989, including 129,656 women and 110,333 men. Women voters outnumber men by 19,323. The highest number of voters is in Ward No. 18, with 18,906 voters, while the lowest is in Ward No. 8, with 7,975 voters.

Within the AMC area, the locality with the highest number of voters is Bawngkawn Veng in Ward No. 2, with 6,442 voters.

Key Parties and Candidates

In this election, the ruling Zoram People's Movement, along with the Mizo National Front and Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee, are contesting all 19 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting in 11 wards. There are no independent candidates. Out of the 19 wards, 6 are reserved exclusively for women. However, there are a total of 7 women candidates contesting even in open wards. Among them, ZPM and MPCC have fielded 3 women candidates each in general wards, while MNF has fielded one.

CM Lalduhoma on Aizawl's Future

Chief Minister Lalduhoma stated that this AMC election will bring significant changes compared to previous years. He said that with increased financial resources, more development work can be carried out, aiming to make Aizawl a cleaner and better city, and to create opportunities beneficial for the youth. He also mentioned that recent criticisms and personal attacks directed at him, including those based on misinformation, have instead strengthened their resolve. He added that the public no longer supports attacks based on unverified information.

Vote Counting and 2021 Results

The counting of votes will take place on April 27.

In 2021, the MNF won 11 seats. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) secured six seats and became the main opposition party in the corporation. The Indian National Congress managed to win two seats.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)