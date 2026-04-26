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Trump Says He Has“Good Conversations” With Zelensky And Putin

Trump Says He Has“Good Conversations” With Zelensky And Putin


2026-04-26 03:04:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Reuter, as reported by Ukrinform, Trump made the remarks in an interview with Fox News.

“I do have conversations with him (Putin – ed.), and I do have conversations with President Zelensky, and good conversations,” the U.S. President said.

At the same time, he noted that“the hatred between President Putin and President Zelensky is ridiculous. It's crazy. And hate is a ⁠bad thing. Hate is a bad thing when you're trying to settle something, but it'll happen,” Trump added.

He also said his administration is working toward resolving the Russia-Ukraine war.“We're working on the Russia situation, Russia and Ukraine, and hopefully ⁠we're going to get it,” President Trump stated.

Read also: Negotiations on Ukraine cannot wait until war in Iran ends - Zelensky

As Ukrinform reported, citing The New York Times, President Trump and his negotiators are currently focused on Iran, while neither Russia nor Ukraine appears to have a clear path to victory in the war or to a lasting peace agreement.

Photo: The White House

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UkrinForm

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