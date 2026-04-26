Hezbollah Undermining Ceasefire In Lebanon, Warns Netanyahu: Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday asserted that the ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon is being undermined by Hezbollah, warning that Israel will continue to respond with force to ensure security along its northern border of the Jewish state.

Netanyahu Says Ceasefire 'Disintegrating'

Speaking at the start of a government meeting, Netanyahu said that despite perceptions suggesting otherwise, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) remains actively engaged in operations in Lebanon, adding that Hezbollah's violations are effectively "disintegrating the ceasefire."

"Regarding Lebanon: one might get the impression that the IDF is not active there. It is active, and it is acting with force. It must be understood that Hezbollah's violations are essentially disintegrating the ceasefire," the Israeli PM said.

He emphasised that Israel's primary obligation remains the protection of its citizens, soldiers, and communities, particularly in the northern region bordering Lebanon.

According to Netanyahu, Israeli forces are operating under agreed rules with the United States and in coordination frameworks that also involve Lebanon. "Therefore, as far as we are concerned, what obligates us is the security of Israel, the security of our soldiers, and the security of our communities. We are acting vigorously according to the rules we agreed upon with the United States, and incidentally, with Lebanon as well. This means freedom of action, not only to respond to attacks, which is obvious, but also to thwart immediate threats and to neutralise emerging threats," Netanyahu added.

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon for three weeks, adding that the US would work with Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah.

'We Have Eliminated 46 Terrorists'

The Israeli Prime Minister further stated that, based on information from the IDF's Northern Command, Israeli forces have eliminated 46 militants over the past two weeks, reiterating Israel's determination to restore security in its northern areas. "In the past two weeks, according to Northern Command, we have eliminated 46 terrorists, and we will act with a strong hand and an outstretched arm. We are not prepared to accept this lawlessness. We will do whatever is necessary to restore security to the North," the Israeli PM said.

Hezbollah Rejects Claims

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has rejected claims that it breached the truce, calling such accusations by the Israeli PM "meaningless", and instead accused Israel of violating the agreement through ongoing strikes and its continued presence in certain areas, as reported by Al Jazeera. The group maintains that its actions are defensive responses to Israeli violations.

(ANI)

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