White House Correspondents' Dinner Attack: Suspect Cole Allen Admitted Targeting Trump Officials - Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) A 31-year-old gunman who opened fire at a security checkpoint outside the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner was aiming to target members of US President Donald Trump's administration, officials said, as new details emerged about the foiled attack.

The suspect, identified by law enforcement sources as Cole Tomas Allen of California, told police he was going after“administration officials” attending the high-profile event at the Washington Hilton, The New York Post cited sources as saying.

Intent to target officials

Sources said by the Post said Allen was not targeting a specific individual but intended to breach security and attack anyone associated with the administration.

“He was trying to just breach his way in and take whoever he could,” one law enforcement source reportedly said.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche confirmed to NBC News the suspected motive, stating that the attacker appeared to be targeting officials“likely including the president.”

Blanche confirming the alleged motive told the news outlet:“It does appear that he did in fact set out to target folks who work in the administration, likely including the president.”

Attack foiled by Secret Service

The gunman who attempted to storm the ballroom at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner had travelled across the United States, officials said.

Blanche said investigators believe the suspect journeyed by train from California to Chicago and then to Washington, where he checked into the Washington Hilton, the venue hosting the high-profile event.

The suspect allegedly attempted to charge into the ballroom armed with firearms and knives but was tackled by security in a chaotic confrontation.

Swift security response prevents 'national tragedy'

Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn said the attacker was attempting to carry out a“national tragedy” but was stopped immediately by security personnel.

“He underestimated the protective capabilities of the U.S. Secret Service,” Quinn said, highlighting the effectiveness of the agency's layered security measures.

During the incident, at least one shot was fired, striking a Secret Service officer. Officials said the bullet was stopped by the officer's protective vest, and he is expected to recover.

Chaos inside the Ballroom

The shooting occurred minutes after the event began, sending shockwaves through the crowded venue.

Trump was swiftly escorted off the stage as security teams formed a protective perimeter. Outside, National Guard troops and law enforcement flooded the area while helicopters circled overhead.

The event, attended by senior officials and hundreds of journalists, was ultimately cancelled after an initial attempt to continue.

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Officials said the suspect had purchased the firearms used in the attack within the past few years and is not cooperating with investigators. He is expected to face multiple federal charges.

Social media profiles believed to be linked to the suspect indicate he was:

-A tutor and amateur video game developer

-A graduate of California Institute of Technology

-A master's degree holder from California State University, Dominguez Hills

Investigation ongoing

Authorities are continuing to investigate the suspect's movements, motives, and how he managed to breach multiple layers of security at one of Washington's most tightly secured events.

(With AP inputs)

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