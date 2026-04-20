Was This Anne Boleyn's Seat? Rare 500-Year-Old Chair Linked To Tudor Queen

MENAFN - USA Art News) A carved chair at Hever Castle is drawing fresh scrutiny for a reason that reaches back to the French Renaissance: experts now think it may have belonged to Anne Boleyn.

The oak-and-walnut seat, acquired by Paul Fitzsimmons of Marhamchurch Antiques in an online American auction in 2022, is being examined as a possible object from Boleyn's years in France. Its linenfold carving and overall form point to the Loire Valley, with specialists dating it to about 1510 to 1520 - exactly the period when Boleyn would have been there.

The more revealing clues appear in the walnut back and carved ornament. According to Philadelphia-based author and historian Sandra Vasoli, the bas-relief details include two dolphins, a Tudor rose, putti, the initials AB, and a cordelière associated with Queen Claude's court. Taken together, those symbols suggest a courtly object tied to Boleyn rather than a later decorative imitation.

“What makes this chair so compelling is the remarkable convergence of evidence embedded in its carvings,” Vasoli said in a statement. She believes the piece may commemorate the 1518 Treaty of Eternal Peace between England and France.

The chair is now on view at Hever Castle through January, where it sits within an exhibition expanding the story of Boleyn's legacy. That context matters, because the chair shifts attention away from the familiar obsession with her appearance and toward the world that shaped her.

Boleyn's early life moved through some of the most politically charged courts in Europe. Before arriving in France, she spent time at the court of Margaret of Austria in the Hapsburg Netherlands. In 1514, she went from present-day Brussels to France, where she served as maid of honor to Mary Tudor and later as lady-in-waiting to Queen Claude. There she learned the manners, dress, and courtly codes that helped define her public image.

The research is still ongoing, and the chair's provenance has not been settled. But even in its uncertain state, the object offers a rare material link to a figure whose life has long been filtered through portraiture, politics, and myth.