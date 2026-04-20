Join Marine Toys For Tots And Richard Childress Racing's Austin Dillon This Sunday To Rev Up For Hope For Children In Need

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"This race highlights the strength of our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and proves that when we unite around a common mission, we can deliver hope in the hardest moments to children in need-one meaningful lap at a time." -LtGen LasterThis Sunday, April 19th, the No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet-driven by Austin Dillon-will take the track in Kansas City, Kansas. As part of the organization's continued partnership with Richard Childress Racing, race weekend supports the Rev Up for Hope initiative that highlights the Toys for Tots Disaster Response and Recovery Program.







Through their Disaster Response and Recovery Program, Toys for Tots partners with local agencies in communities impacted by natural disasters to provide emotional relief packages to children whose families have lost so much in the wake of tragedy.

Just as Austin Dillon and his team rely on readiness, strategy, and unwavering focus to take the track, Toys for Tots depends on preparation and commitment to deliver comfort and emotional relief after disaster strikes. That is where the generosity of Toys for Tots' donors becomes essential-fueling a year‐round mission and Revving Up for Hope by providing stability and reassurance to children in their hardest moments.

"As Austin Dillon takes the track, he carries with him the impact of every donor who believes in our mission. Each lap symbolizes the hope we deliver to children facing hardship," said Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "This partnership with Richard Childress Racing gives us a powerful platform-but it's the generosity of our supporters that transforms awareness into real, life‐changing help for children."

Race weekend is more than a moment of excitement-it is an opportunity for Toys for Tots to reach new audiences and rally essential support for its Disaster Response and Recovery Program. Donor contributions ensure the organization can respond quickly and compassionately when families face their darkest and most uncertain moments.

"Children recovering from disaster deserve to feel seen, supported, and safe-and thanks to our donors, we can respond immediately and stay with them through the long road to recovery," LtGen Laster continued. "In times of crisis, donor generosity allows us to move quickly, act decisively, and deliver comfort when children need it most. Their support turns compassion into action."

That's why Toys for Tots is Revving Up for Hope this weekend. With every lap completed on the track, the impact of donors is reflected in the lives of the children who rely on the organization's support. Hope doesn't happen by accident, it happens because people choose to give. Toys for Tots' donors are the reason the Program can uplift children and strengthen communities across America.

As Austin Dillon races this weekend, his preparation and focus mirror the same readiness Toys for Tots maintains year‐round-standing poised to deliver hope, healing, and emotional relief the moment disaster strikes. Join Toys for Tots to Rev Up for Hope.

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To learn more about the Toys for Tots Disaster Response and Recovery Program or to donate, visit .