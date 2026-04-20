Hawx Pest Control Expands Comprehensive Pest Management Services For Baltimore Homeowners And Businesses

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Nationally recognized pest control provider delivers year-round residential and commercial solutions to the greater Baltimore metro area, targeting rodents, cockroaches, termites and more.

BALTIMORE, MD - April 20, 2026 - Hawx Pest Control, one of the fastest-growing pest management companies in the United States, is proud to announce expanded service availability for homeowners and businesses throughout the greater Baltimore metropolitan area. Operating from its Baltimore branch at 809 Barkwood Ct, Suite K, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090, the company now delivers its full suite of residential and commercial pest control solutions to dozens of communities across the region.

Baltimore's humid subtropical climate, with its hot summers and cold winters, creates a diverse pest environment. The region's proximity to the Chesapeake Bay adds moisture to the air, fueling mosquito and termite activity, while the city's historic row homes and older structures provide ample harborage for rodents and cockroaches.

“Baltimore's unique mix of historic architecture and humid coastal climate creates pest challenges that demand local expertise. Our team knows this market inside and out.” said a Hawx Pest Control spokesperson.

Customized Protection Guided by Expertise

At Hawx Pest Control, we believe effective protection starts with inspection, assessment, and expertise drawn from experience. Our Service Professionals serve as on-site specialists who diagnose your property's unique ecosystem to build a sophisticated, multi-layered defense.

Rather than applying a one-size-fits-all solution, Hawx experts utilize a suite of specialized techniques tailored to the specific needs of your home or business. Our professionals begin by establishing a high-impact foundation treatment. By extending this barrier significantly further than industry standards, they create a robust primary defense line specifically calibrated for your property's architecture. Our experts then conduct a deep-dive inspection of the entire perimeter, identifying subtle vulnerabilities and hidden nesting sites that a standard sweep would miss. Based on the specific pest pressures found during inspection, our team strategically applies yard granules. This creates a proactive“kill zone” in high-risk areas, neutralizing pests in the yard before they ever have the chance to approach the structure. To ensure no corner is left unprotected, our professionals also perform a comprehensive de-webbing service. By clearing eaves and overhangs of wasp nests and cobwebs, we eliminate the physical signs of infestation and discourage future activity.

Whether managing a private residence or a complex commercial facility, Hawx Service Professionals adapt their methodology to the unique environmental pressures of the site. This expert-led approach ensures that your treatment plan is as dynamic as the pests it's designed to stop.

Year-Round Protection with the General Pest Control Plan

Among Hawx's most popular offerings is the General Pest Control (GPC) plan, a comprehensive“four seasons” service designed to protect Baltimore homes from the most common local pests. The plan covers a broad range of invaders, including pillbugs, centipedes, crickets, earwigs, and more. For specialized infestations such as fire ants, carpenter ants, German cockroaches, or recluse spiders, Hawx offers targeted add-on services to address those specific threats.

Deep Roots in the Baltimore Community

Hawx Pest Control's Baltimore branch proudly serves a wide network of communities throughout the metro area and beyond. From Towson and Columbia to Ellicott City, Glen Burnie, Catonsville, Linthicum, Dundalk, and Annapolis, the company provides reliable service to homes and businesses across dozens of zip codes in Charm City.

Committed to Environmental Responsibility

Hawx Pest Control is also committed to operating with environmental responsibility in mind. Through its partnership with One Tree Planted, the company has contributed to the planting of over 25,000 trees. Additionally, Hawx has converted more than 31% of its fleet vehicles to hybrid models to help reduce emissions-a step that reflects the company's broader commitment to sustainability as it continues to grow nationally.

Get a Free Estimate

Baltimore residents and business owners interested in learning more about Hawx Pest Control's services can request a free estimate by visiting or by calling (443) 533-0850. The Baltimore branch is open Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 6 PM.

About Hawx Pest Control

Hawx Pest Control is a nationally recognized pest management company providing residential and commercial services across more than 20 markets in the United States, including locations in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Known for its modern treatment technology, customer-first approach, and commitment to environmental sustainability, Hawx delivers effective pest solutions tailored to local conditions. To learn more, visit hawxpestcontrol.