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Fighting Continues in Eastern Congo
(MENAFN) The armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday alleged that fighters from the AFC/M23 movement, alongside troops from Rwanda, carried out assaults on its defensive positions in the country’s eastern region, even as diplomatic negotiations were underway in Switzerland.
The most recent phase of dialogue between the Congolese government and the AFC/M23 insurgent group, facilitated by Qatar, wrapped up last Friday in Switzerland. The discussions had been moved there from Doha because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Following the negotiations, both Congo and the rebel faction committed to freeing detainees within a 10-day timeframe and to guaranteeing the uninterrupted delivery of essential humanitarian assistance, as stated in an official communiqué.
However, on Sunday, the military reported that AFC/M23 combatants and allied forces executed lethal drone strikes on Saturday evening. These attacks targeted army positions in the Mikenge and Kakenge areas of South Kivu, as well as civilian-populated zones at Point Zero.
“The provisional toll indicates that four civilians were killed and eight others injured, mostly women and children,” the army said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Rwanda regarding these claims. Meanwhile, both the M23 group and authorities in Kinshasa continue to accuse one another of breaching the ceasefire initiative put forward by Angola earlier in February.
The most recent phase of dialogue between the Congolese government and the AFC/M23 insurgent group, facilitated by Qatar, wrapped up last Friday in Switzerland. The discussions had been moved there from Doha because of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
Following the negotiations, both Congo and the rebel faction committed to freeing detainees within a 10-day timeframe and to guaranteeing the uninterrupted delivery of essential humanitarian assistance, as stated in an official communiqué.
However, on Sunday, the military reported that AFC/M23 combatants and allied forces executed lethal drone strikes on Saturday evening. These attacks targeted army positions in the Mikenge and Kakenge areas of South Kivu, as well as civilian-populated zones at Point Zero.
“The provisional toll indicates that four civilians were killed and eight others injured, mostly women and children,” the army said in a statement.
There was no immediate response from Rwanda regarding these claims. Meanwhile, both the M23 group and authorities in Kinshasa continue to accuse one another of breaching the ceasefire initiative put forward by Angola earlier in February.
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