Kandura Rally Draws 22,000 To Dubai Festival City In Its Biggest Edition Yet

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The fifth edition of Kandura Rally roared to life at Dubai Festival City, drawing over 22,000 visitors in a spectacular showcase of horsepower, heritage, and high-octane energy. The event has once again solidified its position as one of the UAE's most celebrated automotive gatherings.

This year, however, Kandura Rally was more than just an event, it was a powerful symbol of community revival. In a time marked by pause, the rally stood as one of the first major public platforms to organically bring people back together, creating a sense of belonging, unity, and shared spirit across the UAE. The venue transformed into a dynamic automotive runway, featuring an extraordinary mix of supercars, hypercars, classic icons, off-road beasts, custom builds, superbikes, Harley-Davidsons, and modified masterpieces.

The immersive experience catered to enthusiasts, families, and aspiring young builders alike.

Expanding beyond borders, the 2026 edition welcomed participants from Oman and Qatar, reinforcing Kandura Rally's growing reputation as a regional celebration of automotive passion.

Building on previous successes, this year's participants pushed the limits of creativity and engineering. With over 250 cars and 300 bikes, the rally showcased remarkable diversity across categories such as JDM, American Sport, Saloon, Classic, Trucks, Off-road, ATVs, Superbikes, Harleys, Goldwing, Best Sound System, Best Paint, Best Body Kit, and Best Creative Automobile.

The competition was evaluated by a distinguished panel of judges, bringing together expertise in design, performance, and automotive culture to recognize true craftsmanship. Innovation was further reinforced with the return of the integrated judging app, enhancing transparency and engagement for the second consecutive year.

Among the standout winners, Saeed Bin Suloom, who claimed top honors in the Truck and Off-road categories, shared:“It's not just about winning, It's about being part of something that brings the car community together again. This year feels different. You can sense the unity, passion, and respect. That's what makes it special.”

The crowd was electrified by a breathtaking side-wheeling performance by Abdulrahman Ahmed Alraeesi, delivering adrenaline-filled moments that energized the entire venue. From live DJ entertainment and gaming zones to immersive brand activations and gourmet food trucks, the rally carried a vibrant festival atmosphere.

Beyond the engines and exhibitions, one moment stood above all. Families, enthusiasts, and children gathered together, proudly waving the UAE flag, a simple yet deeply powerful expression of unity and national pride.

Inspired by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that“the UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride,” the moment became a living embodiment of solidarity at Kandura Rally 2026.

The event was organized by Orbit Events and presented by Business Bay, with DEIZ Garage as Silver Sponsor, alongside key partners including Dubai Calendar. Together, they transformed Kandura Rally into more than an event into a movement at the intersection of motorsport, lifestyle, and community.

Reflecting on the event, Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events, said:“Kandura Rally was never just about the cars and bikes - it's about the people and the passion that bring everyone together. This year, that spirit was stronger than ever.”

Echoing this sentiment, Mohamad Akram, Founder of Business Bay, added:“What we witnessed goes beyond an event. It reflects how communities in the UAE come together with purpose and pride. Kandura Rally has created a platform where culture, innovation, and people truly connect.”

Partners engaged directly with audiences, turning the rally into a hub of authentic brand storytelling and interaction.

After five years, Kandura Rally continues to stand as a labor of love; built on passion, driven by community, and inspired by the UAE. From the elegance of the kandura to the roar of engines, every detail reflects a nation that honors its heritage while accelerating toward the future.

As the engines settle and the echoes fade, one message remains clear: Kandura Rally is not just about what is showcased; it's about what is shared.

One Community. One Nation. One Spirit.