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Iran Says US Has Seized Vessel, Warns of Imminent Retaliation

Iran Says US Has Seized Vessel, Warns of Imminent Retaliation


2026-04-20 03:20:52
(MENAFN) Iran says US forces have seized one of its vessels and has warned that it will respond “soon” following the incident, according to Iranian reports.

As stated by reports citing an Iranian news agency, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said US forces disabled the ship’s navigation systems before boarding it, describing the action as a violation of a ceasefire arrangement.

Iranian military spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari said US forces opened fire on the vessel prior to boarding. He accused Washington of what he called “maritime piracy,” saying the operation took place after the ship’s navigation system was deliberately disabled.

“The aggressive United States, by violating the ceasefire and engaging in maritime piracy, attacked one of Iran’s vessels after disabling its navigation system,” Zolfaghari said.

He also said US personnel boarded the vessel after deploying what he described as armed forces onto it, and warned that Iran’s military would respond “soon” with retaliatory measures.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the vessel, an Iranian-flagged cargo ship, was intercepted as part of what he described as a naval blockade. In a post on his social media platform, he said the ship ignored US warnings and was stopped by a US Navy destroyer during the operation.

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