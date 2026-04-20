Barack Obama's Higher Ground To Chart Independent Path Post-Netflix

Former US President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama's production company, 'Higher Ground', is set to go independent, especially when its current first-look deal with Netflix is up later this year.

Higher Ground's Independent Future

According to a Deadline report, Obama signalled the transition on stage during History Channel's special edition of HistoryTalks in Philadelphia on Saturday. At the time, he opened up and started his production house with the "intention of trying to see if we could lift up some stories that help make America look at itself and excavate those better angels of our nature."

Mentioning Higher Ground's partnership with Netflix, he added, "We're in a process now of transitioning to a more independent [future] where we can work with a bunch of different studios."

According to a Deadline report, as per sources, the company's deal with Netflix is yet to conclude; however, Higher Ground plans to remain independent and not pursue a studio pack after it expires. However, it will continue to collaborate with the global streamer on existing projects.

Reflecting on Netflix Partnership

In his comments on Netflix collaboration, Barack Obama said, "We're very grateful for the launch that happened, and I'll give you an example of the kinds of stories we've told. We've made documentaries like American Factory, which discusses what's happening to industrial America, that won an Oscar, and very proud of that. We've done some fictional, scripted work like Rustin, about the great Bayard Rustin, a largely unsung hero of the civil rights movement."

Company Background and Upcoming Projects

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama launched their production company, Higher Ground, in 2018 on an exclusive overall deal at Netflix. Later, the company transitioned into a first-look agreement with the streamer in 2024. Its slate includes HBO's upcoming half-hour sketch comedy series 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness', which is slated to premiere this summer. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)