Mohammed Shami: 5 Reasons Why Veteran Pacer Must Be In India's 2027 ODI World Cup Plans

Veteran pacer Mohammed Shami awaits a recall despite strong domestic form. His proven wicket-taking ability, big-match temperament, overseas success, and experience make a strong case for his inclusion in India's 2027 ODI World Cup plans.

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami continues to wait for a recall to the national side as he was ignored again for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11. After his appearance in an Indian jersey in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, Shami has not featured in Tests and ODIs.

Shami was not included for the England Test tour due to fitness concerns, but was ignored for the Test series against West Indies and the ODI series against Australia and South Africa. The BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that the veteran Indian pacer was overlooked not due to lack of ability, but had not played enough competitive cricket and was still working on his match fitness, which sparked fiery exchanges between Agarkar and Shami.

With Team India beginning their 2027 World Cup preparations, starting with a three-match series against New Zealand, let's take a look at why Mohammed Shami must be in the plans for the marquee event.

Mohammed Shami has been a mainstay of India's pace bowling long before Jasprit Bumrah made his debut, consistently delivering breakthroughs across formats. Talking about ODI cricket, the veteran Bengal pacer has consistently been India's leading wicket-taker, especially in high-pressure situations. Shami was one of the trusted bowlers for Team India to take wickets in crucial phases of matches, particularly with the new ball and during the death overs.

Shami has picked 206 wickets in 108 ODI matches, out of which 80 wickets came in the death overs, making him one of India's most lethal finishers with the ball. Having Mohammed Shami in India's 2027 World Cup plans gives the team a proven match-winner who can turn games with crucial breakthroughs.

After being ignored by the selectors after the Champions Trophy 2025, Mohammed Shami returned to domestic cricket and proved that he possesses the same pace, skill, and hunger to dominate the opposition batters and earn back his spot in the national setup. BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar somewhat challenged the veteran Indian pacer to demonstrate full fitness in Indian domestic cricket to regain his spot in the Indian squad.

In the ongoing Indian domestic cricket season, Mohammed Shami has picked 51 wickets in 18 matches across all formats, including the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, the veteran Indian pacer was the highest wicket-taker for Bengal with 15 wickets at an average of 24.53 and an economy rate of 6.09 in seven matches.

Therefore, Shami has sent a strong message to the selectors about his form and fitness, proving why he should be part of India's World Cup plans.

Mohammed Shami's performance in ICC tournaments like the ODI World Cup and Champions Trophy is something the selectors and team management cannot ignore. In the last three ODI World Cups in 2015, 2019, and 2023, Shami picked more than 14 wickets in each edition of the marquee event, proving his impact and consistency in big ICC tournaments. In the 2023 World Cup, Shami was the standout bowler for India with 24 wickets.

In his ODI World Cups, Shami has picked 55 wickets, including 4 fifers and as many four-wicket hauls, at an average of 13.52 and an economy rate of 5.13 in 18 matches. In the Champions Trophy 2025, the veteran pacer was the joint-highest wicket-taker for India with nine wickets.

Given his proven record in white-ball ICC tournaments, Mohammed Shami remains an indispensable strike bowler for India and must be in their 2027 World Cup plans.

Over the last one year, Team India management has been using different pace bowling combinations, with Mohammed Shami often being rotated alongside young pacers like Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, highlighting the need for experience and balance in the attack. The veteran pacer was an integral part of India's pace bowling when the team India management was experimenting with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

After Shami was dropped from the India squad for the ODI series against Australia and South Africa, selectors opted for a young pace bowling attack, which included Harshit, Arshdeep, and Prasidh Krishna, lacking a senior pacer in the team.

Though India is going through experimentation with pace bowling combinations in the build-up to the 2027 World Cup, having an experienced campaigner like Mohammed Shami provides stability, guidance to young pacers, and a reliable wicket-taking option in pressure situations.

Mohammed Shami has excelled well in all conditions, especially overseas, using seam and reverse swing to take wickets even on flat pitches. In overseas conditions, Shami has picked 119 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 23.43 in 62 matches, making him one of India's most dependable fast bowlers outside home conditions.

Shami's biggest strength has been his effectiveness to deliver consistently in overseas conditions, be it swing-friendly pitches in England, fast and bouncy tracks in Australia and South Africa, or seaming surfaces in New Zealand, underlining his adaptability and value across all major ODI World Cup conditions.

Since the 2027 World Cup is taking place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia, having Mohammed Shami, despite his limited ODI exposure in South Africa since his only tour in 2013, adds value due to his proven skill on bouncy and seam-friendly surfaces similar to African conditions.