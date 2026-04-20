President Murmu To Inaugurate Tribal Museum In Odisha Today

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 21 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate a tribal museum, a planetarium, and a science centre during a day-long visit to Odisha on Tuesday.​

According to the President's Secretariat, President Murmu will inaugurate the planetarium and science Centre and the Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path at a public function in Rourkela, said a statement.​

She will also inaugurate a tribal museum and an Integrated Command and Control Centre at Rourkela.​

Extensive and robust security measures have been implemented at all venues listed in the President's itinerary in view of her visit.​

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other senior dignitaries, are expected to interact with President Murmu during the visit.​

Earlier in February President Murmu was on a six-day visit to her home state.

She visited Jajpur and offered prayers at the historic 13th-century Biraja Temple, and participated in some rituals at Nabhi Gaya.​

The President also visited the Balasore district and attended the 12th convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University.​

Later, she travelled to Puri and visited the Shree Jagannath Temple. She offered prayers and participated in the aarti at the 12th-century shrine. The President also performed other specific rituals in the holy coastal town.​

During that visit, President Murmu also visited Mayurbhanj district and participated in a number of programmes across her home district.​

The President attended a special programme at the Jagannath Temple in Rairangpur and later visit Simlipal Wildlife Sanctuary.​

The next day, she engaged directly with women and youth from tribal communities at Simlipal, one of Odisha's premier biosphere reserves, known for its rich biodiversity and tribal heritage.​

Later that day, she will grace the 'Black Swan Summit, India' in Bhubaneswar, an event organised by the Odisha government in partnership with the Global Finance and Technology Network.​

Concluding her visit, President Murmu later travelled to Chhattisgarh, where she inaugurated the 'Bastar Pandum 2026' festival in Jagdalpur.​