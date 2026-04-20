President Murmu To Inaugurate Tribal Museum In Odisha Today
According to the President's Secretariat, President Murmu will inaugurate the planetarium and science Centre and the Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path at a public function in Rourkela, said a statement.
She will also inaugurate a tribal museum and an Integrated Command and Control Centre at Rourkela.
Extensive and robust security measures have been implemented at all venues listed in the President's itinerary in view of her visit.
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other senior dignitaries, are expected to interact with President Murmu during the visit.
Earlier in February President Murmu was on a six-day visit to her home state.
She visited Jajpur and offered prayers at the historic 13th-century Biraja Temple, and participated in some rituals at Nabhi Gaya.
The President also visited the Balasore district and attended the 12th convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University.
Later, she travelled to Puri and visited the Shree Jagannath Temple. She offered prayers and participated in the aarti at the 12th-century shrine. The President also performed other specific rituals in the holy coastal town.
During that visit, President Murmu also visited Mayurbhanj district and participated in a number of programmes across her home district.
The President attended a special programme at the Jagannath Temple in Rairangpur and later visit Simlipal Wildlife Sanctuary.
The next day, she engaged directly with women and youth from tribal communities at Simlipal, one of Odisha's premier biosphere reserves, known for its rich biodiversity and tribal heritage.
Later that day, she will grace the 'Black Swan Summit, India' in Bhubaneswar, an event organised by the Odisha government in partnership with the Global Finance and Technology Network.
Concluding her visit, President Murmu later travelled to Chhattisgarh, where she inaugurated the 'Bastar Pandum 2026' festival in Jagdalpur.
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