Iran Says Talks With US Are Extension Of Battlefield: Senior Lawmaker

Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the Iranian Parliament's National Security Committee, has asserted in an interview with Al Jazeera that Tehran's engagement in diplomatic talks with the United States is strictly governed by national interest and security. Addressing the prospect of participating in upcoming negotiations in Islamabad, Azizi stated that "Iran acts based on national interests" and remains prepared to do whatever is necessary to "secure the country's interests and security".

'A Continuation of the Battlefield'

The senior lawmaker, a former IRGC commander, described the diplomatic process to Al Jazeera as a direct extension of the country's military efforts. He noted, "We see the current negotiations as a continuation of the battlefield, and we see nothing other than the battlefield in this." Azizi further explained that the negotiation arena is considered an opportunity only "if it yields achievements that sustain those of the battlefield". However, he warned that this would not be the case "if the Americans intend to turn this into a field of excessive demands, based on their bullying approach."

Dialogue Depends on 'Positive Signal'

While confirming that a decision has been reached to maintain dialogue with Washington, the committee head clarified to Al Jazeera that this "does not mean to negotiate at any cost" or to simply accept any "approach the other party practises". He emphasised that Iran has established red lines which "must be observed".

Regarding the dispatch of a diplomatic team to Islamabad, Azizi suggested that the move depends on receiving constructive feedback. He noted that while Tehran has "never feared the principle of negotiation," a final decision would rely on the American negotiating team providing a "positive signal" through the messages they have received from Iran.

Preconditions and 'Red Lines' Firmly Stated

The lawmaker also reiterated to Al Jazeera that Iran continues to stand firm on its established preconditions. He specifically highlighted that the "issue of Lebanon has been very important for us" and noted that the "release of frozen assets has been among the preconditions of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Azizi issued a warning regarding the interests of regional allies, stating to Al Jazeera that if actions are taken "contrary to the interests of the resistance front--which is part of our field of battle" or if previous commitments are ignored, it would signal a rejection of Iran's preconditions and carry natural consequences. (ANI)

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