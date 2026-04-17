Telangana CM Urges Centre To Procure 30 Lakh Tonnes Parboiled Rice

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 17 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, on Friday met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, and requested him to procure 30 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from Telangana during the Rabi season. The CM also urged the Union Minister to release outstanding dues of ₹1,468.94 crore, pertaining to the procurement of additional levy from the 2014-15 Kharif (monsoon) season.

Accompanied by State Civil Supplies Minister, N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Chief Minister called on the Central minister in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum.

They brought to the attention of Union Minister Joshi that the paddy harvested during the Rabi season is suitable for milling of boiled rice. Union Minister Joshi was briefed about the supply of Custom Milling Rice (CMR) with statistical data over the past 6 Rabi seasons.

Chief Minister Reddy reminded Joshi that the officials of the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution suggested to increase boiled rice supply in view of the growing demand across the country.

The Central minister was informed that 90 lakh tonnes of paddy is expected to be produced in Telangana during the current Rabi season and the harvested crop is suitable for milling into parboiled rice.

CM Reddy said that Telangana is ready to supply a total of 30 lakh tonnes parboiled rice (with 5 per cent broken rice content) and 5 lakh tonnes raw rice (with 10 per cent broken rice content) from the Yasangi (Rabi) harvest.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Joshi approved in-principle the proposal of supply of boiled rice.

The Union Minister was also urged to immediately release outstanding dues of ₹1,468.94 crore, pertaining to the procurement of additional levy from the 2014-15 Kharif (monsoon) season.

The CM and the state minister apprised the Union Minister that Telangana is the largest Paddy producing state where money is being deposited in the farmers' accounts within 48 hours of the procurement of paddy.

In view of financial challenges facing by the state Civil Supplies Department, CM Reddy requested the Union Minister to expedite the release of pending arrears from the Centre's side.

Joshi was also requested by CM Reddy to resume the distribution of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) immediately.

The fortified rice is distributed through schools, hostels and ICDS centres to prevent anemia and nutritional deficiencies among children. The CM said that the scheme was stopped recently.

State Government Special Representative in Delhi, A.P. Jithender Reddy, Secretary (Coordination) Advait Singh, and officials from the Union Ministry of Food and Public Distribution were present in the meeting.