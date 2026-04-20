Anupam Kher Praises Indore Film Festival, Hails 'Tanvi The Great' Reception

Actor Anupam Kher attended the Indore International Film Festival on Monday, where he spoke about the importance of film festivals and shared his happiness over the response to his film 'Tanvi The Great' at the event. Speaking to ANI, the veteran actor said film festivals help bring people together and give cities an important cultural platform. He also said Indore is the right place to host such an event. "Festivals are a great place to meet people, cultural exchange, and give a prestigious platform to a city. Indore is the correct place for this... My film 'Tanvi- The Great' recieved a great reception here today..."

About Indore International Film Festival

The Indore International Film Festival, also known as IIFF, started in 2015 in the central Indian city of Indore. The festival honours filmmakers and creative talent, including producers, directors, writers, actors, cinematographers and short film creators. IIFF was created to celebrate the art of filmmaking, with a strong focus on short films. Organisers say short films encourage creativity, independence and fresh storytelling ideas.

Anupam Kher's Career and Future Projects

Anupam Kher has been one of the most loved actors in Indian cinema for over four decades. He made his debut with Saaransh in 1984 and has worked in more than 500 films. Over the years, he has delivered many memorable performances across different genres.

On the professional front, the 'Tanvi The Great' star will next be seen in 'Khosla Ka Ghosla 2,' the sequel to the beloved 2006 film directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The original film remains a fan favourite for its relatable storytelling and memorable performances. Kher also has other projects lined up, including the upcoming film 'Fauzi', starring Prabhas. (ANI)

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