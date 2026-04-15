Fifth Third Again Receives Outstanding Community Reinvestment Act Rating

MENAFN - 3BL) CINCINNATI, April 15, 2026 /3BL/ - Fifth Third Bank's (Nasdaq: FITB) long-standing commitment to the communities it serves has again been recognized with an Outstanding rating – the highest possible – on its most recent Community Reinvestment Act examination by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, reflecting excellent performance in community lending, investment and service from the evaluation period of Jan 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024.

“Our ambition is to be the one bank people most value and trust, and that begins with how we serve our communities,” said Tim Spence, chairman, CEO and president of Fifth Third.“At Fifth Third, we believe that strong banks need strong communities. This Outstanding rating from the OCC reflects the dedication of our employees and partners who work every day to expand access to capital, create housing and community development, support small businesses, and strengthen communities across our expanding footprint.”

For much of the evaluation period, Fifth Third's community reinvestment efforts focused on advancing place-based economic development through initiatives such as the Fifth Third Neighborhood Program, which since 2021 has invested nearly $410 million in urban communities across the U.S. and helped catalyze an additional $200 million of investment from partners. The program recently expanded to help facilitate place-based economic development in small and mid-sized cities.

“At Fifth Third, we believe everyone deserves equal access to the American dream. Our place-based, people-first approach to economic development focuses on expanding opportunity and removing barriers so that more individuals, families and communities can achieve economic mobility,” said Kala Gibson, chief corporate responsibility officer for Fifth Third.

Fifth Third's place-based economic development approach combines the deployment of capital with a core solutions toolkit, including investments and financing for housing, small business support and technical assistance, financial access and mobility programs, philanthropy for workforce development, and actions to address climate resiliency and energy affordability for residents. This approach leverages innovative financing tools – including New Markets Tax Credits, program-related investments and assistance programs – to expand access to economic opportunity.

In its consumer lending practices, Fifth Third is recognized as an industry‐leading mortgage bank that treats every loan as unique, grounded in a deep understanding of each borrower's individual needs rather than a one‐size‐fits‐all transaction. The Bank invests in first‐time homebuyer education for low‐ to moderate‐income borrowers and regularly hosts regional homeownership summits that convene real estate professionals, nonprofit partners, and housing developers. These events are intentionally designed to remove barriers to participation, offering free childcare and family‐friendly activities to ensure broader access and engagement.

The Bank also offers a range of affordable lending solutions designed to make homeownership more attainable for more families. From 2022 through 2024, Fifth Third provided meaningful financial support to homeowners. Fifth Third directly assisted more than 2,300 families by delivering $7.3 million in down payment and closing cost assistance, fee waivers, and support through its Equity Down Payment Assistance (DPA) program. Through partnerships and the layering of additional assistance programs, Fifth Third customers received an additional $2.4 million in benefits, bringing the total homeowner savings delivered to $9.7 million.

Fifth Third also reinvests in its communities by expanding financial access and inclusion. The Bank focuses on creating opportunity for individuals, families and small businesses, especially those historically excluded from the financial system, through inclusive banking solutions, community partnerships and targeted investments. These efforts include financial education delivered through schools, nonprofits and community partners, as well as the Fifth Third Financial Empowerment Mobile, or eBus, which brings financial services, education and critical social resources directly to underserved communities in partnership with SpringFour, a leading social impact financial wellness fintech that uses technology to provide access to more than 24,000 free local, statewide and national financial wellness resources from nonprofit and government agencies.

Fifth Third last received an Outstanding CRA rating from the OCC dated July 2022, and previously received an Outstanding CRA rating from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland in 2018.

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About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation's highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at . Deposit and credit products provided by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.