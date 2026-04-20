How A Samsung Selfie With PM Modi Showcased 'Make In India' Success

In a powerful demonstration of the "Make in India" success story, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong captured a high-profile selfie with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung during a state luncheon on Monday. The moment, which has since gone viral on social media, took place at Hyderabad House following a bilateral summit where the two nations unveiled a roadmap for a $50 billion trade and technology partnership.

The selfie was not just a casual gesture but a strategic display of industrial prowess. Chairman Lee used the Galaxy Z Flip7, Samsung's latest flagship foldable, which was produced at the company's massive Noida manufacturing facility. The Flip7 used for the photo represents the pinnacle of Samsung's foldable technology. By using a phone manufactured locally, the Chairman underscored Samsung's deep integration into the Indian economy.

Samsung's Manufacturing Prowess in India

The Noida plant, which has been operational since 1996, is now the world's largest single-roof mobile phone factory, capable of producing 120 million units annually. Samsung Electronics remains a cornerstone of the Indian government's Make in India initiative. The Noida facility has evolved from an assembly hub into a full-scale manufacturing powerhouse that produces, including the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series. The entire Galaxy S26 lineup, including the Ultra, is now manufactured on-site. Catering to India's vast domestic market and export requirements.

Deepening Bilateral Partnership

The selfie capped off the second day of President Lee Jae-myung's three-day state visit, the first by a Korean leader in seven years. Beyond the business optics, the two leaders agreed to upgrade the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and cooperate on critical technologies like AI, semiconductors, and defence. "In this era of global tensions, India and South Korea together convey a message of peace and stability," PM Modi stated, following the exchange of several MOUs.

With Samsung's R & D centers in Bengaluru and Noida now playing a pivotal role in developing global software and AI features, the "Selfie Diplomacy" in New Delhi serves as a vivid reminder that the future of South Korean tech is increasingly being built on Indian soil.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)