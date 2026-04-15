Advancing Measurable Sustainability Performance Through The Higg Index

MENAFN - 3BL) Like many brands, EILEEN FISHER operates within a complex supply chain while also managing environmental and social impacts at the corporate level. As a New York State Public Benefit Corporation and certified B Corp, the company aims to hold itself accountable through clear goals, consistent measurement, and transparent reporting. To do that, EILEEN FISHER needs:

A consistent methodology for measuring ESG performance. Comparable metrics across reporting cycles. Comparable metrics between brand and supplier that support mutual sharing. Alignment with industry standards. Verified data to strengthen credibility.

To support these objectives, EILEEN FISHER uses standardized, industry-aligned measurement tools to evaluate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance across its business and supply chain. As a long-standing Cascale member, EILEEN FISHER relies on the Higg Index frameworks, modules, and methodologies – which are stewarded and governed by Cascale and implemented globally through the Worldly technology platform – to support consistent, credible sustainability measurement.

The company publicly discloses verified results from the Higg Brand & Retail Module (Higg BRM) in its annual Benefit Corporation Reports and aligns broader social and environmental oversight with shared industry tools such as the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module (Higg FSLM) and the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM). For this case study, EILEEN FISHER provided Higg FSLM and Higg FEM insights.

The Higg BRM provides a structured framework that enables EILEEN FISHER to evaluate governance systems, environmental management, supply chain insight, and social impact using standardized criteria aligned with industry peers. By completing the Higg BRM annually, EILEEN FISHER establishes a recurring benchmark that informs internal decision-making, supports strategic prioritization, and enables public reporting backed by verified data.

According to its 2024 Benefit Corporation Report, EILEEN FISHER reported its verified Higg BRM score increased from 45.2 percent in 2022 to 52.7 percent in 2023 and 56.6 percent in 2024, representing a cumulative 11.4 percent increase year over year. The company attributed this improvement to:

Expanded traceability across supply chain tiers. Increased use of eco-preferred materials. Sustained effort to involve cross-functional teams in work around Responsible Purchasing Practices (RPPs).

This year-over-year score increase demonstrates how standardized, data-driven frameworks guide measurable performance improvements. By disclosing verified Higg BRM results alongside its B Impact Assessment, EILEEN FISHER reinforces transparency and demonstrates alignment between industry-specific sustainability metrics and broader ESG governance standards.

To complement brand-level governance measurement, EILEEN FISHER uses the Higg Facility Social & Labor Module (Higg FSLM) to evaluate working conditions across its supplier facilities. The company has demonstrated significant progress in adopting and verifying Higg FSLM assessments across its supply chain by rapidly scaling adoption of Higg FSLM self-assessments from 2020-2022.

EILEEN FISHER now maintains an 80-90 percent adoption rate for verified T1 suppliers and 20 percent adoption rate for verified T2 suppliers, with plans to scale further. Their progress includes both the Higg FSLM and Better Work in Vietnam and Indonesia, which aligns with the Higg FSLM via the Social and Labor Convergence Program (SLCP).

Approximately 80 percent of the assessments originate from five key countries – China, the United States, Peru, and Turkey – with China among the highest-adopted sourcing nations, and the apparel, accessories, and footwear sector remains at the forefront of the Higg FSLM adoption within the company's supply chain.

These results reflect a structured approach to strengthen social and labor performance, expanding verified data across sourcing regions, and deepening supplier engagement over time. By embedding Higg FSLM assessments into supplier engagement, EILEEN FISHER enhances transparency, reduces duplicative audits, and supports measurable improvements in working conditions.

Advancing Environmental Performance Through Higg FEM

EILEEN FISHER also utilizes the Higg Facility Environmental Module (Higg FEM) to track environmental performance at the facility level. The tool plays an important role in informing the company's Scope 3 inventory and broader decarbonization strategy. As of 2024, 88 percent of product (by volume) is made by Tier 1 facilities completing the Higg FEM and 55.5 percent of product (by volume) is made by Tier 2 facilities completing the Higg FEM.

These facilities provide verified environmental data that informs the company's carbon footprint calculations and strengthens supplier engagement. By leveraging Higg FEM insights, EILEEN FISHER advances foundational environmental performance, supports science-aligned decarbonization efforts, and enhances data-driven decision-making across its value chain.

Why This Matters

EILEEN FISHER's approach illustrates how standardized, industry-aligned tools enable sustainability to move from commitment to measurable action. By using the Higg Index:

Performance is measured consistently across reporting cycles. Governance systems are strengthened. Working conditions are assessed using structured, comparable criteria. Verified data supports public transparency and stakeholder confidence. Brand-supplier relationships are strengthened through mutual transparency.

This reflects Cascale's mission to deliver credible tools built on strong frameworks and methodologies, as well as aligned standards and strong governance systems that enable collective progress across climate and decent work priorities.

By integrating brand-level and facility-level measurement into corporate oversight and supplier engagement, EILEEN FISHER demonstrates how social and environmental sustainability performance can be embedded into governance - advancing transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement across the value chain.