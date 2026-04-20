Weekly Horoscope, April 20 To 26: Big Changes In 7 Days! Here's What's In Store For Your Zodiac Sign

Weekly Horoscope April 20 to 26 brings key astrological shifts with Moon transits and Saturn-Mars in Pisces. Expect changes in career, love and finances as planetary positions influence all zodiac signs.

Astrology Weekly Forecast: The fourth week of April 2026 runs from the 20th to the 26th. During these 7 days, only the Moon will change its zodiac sign; no other major planet will transit. This week, the conjunction of Saturn and Mars will continue in Pisces. The Sun will remain in its exalted sign, Aries. These planetary movements will impact all 12 zodiac signs. Let's see what the coming 7 days hold for each sign through our weekly horoscope.

This week, you might go on a religious trip. Those involved in agriculture are likely to see financial gains. You could also profit from the stock market. You will get full support from your life partner. Stay safe from seasonal illnesses. It's better to settle any court cases out of court. Your father's health might suddenly decline.

People of this sign might connect with senior officials and politicians. You may go on an outing with friends. A long-distance trip is also possible. The start of the week will be excellent. You might have to work extra hard at your workplace. Don't depend on others at all, or your completed tasks might get stuck. A worry will keep bothering you.

People of this sign will be happy to meet old friends. You might go on a romantic trip with your life partner. At the workplace, people will praise your work. You may face minor problems at the beginning of the week. You could get entangled in legal matters, so it's best to settle them outside. Invest your money thoughtfully.

Unmarried people of this sign may get a suitable marriage proposal. Your hard work will pay off well today. There are chances of a foreign trip for business. Your influence in the family will remain strong. The atmosphere at home will be peaceful and happy. People might share their secrets with you. Keep an eye on your children. Your health could suddenly worsen.

People of this sign might take part in social activities. Salaried individuals may see a rise in their income. You could be assigned an extra task at the workplace. In your quest for popularity, you might do something wrong, which could increase your enemies. You will get support from friends. Your income will increase.

People of this sign may have to face challenges in some matters. You will receive some good news, which will ease your tension. You'll get a chance to work on future plans. Love relationships will improve. Promotion is likely in your job. You might have an argument with your brothers over something. Blood pressure patients should take care of their health.

People of this sign will spend quality time with their family. You will find success in career-related matters. Seeing your child's progress will make you happy. You might have to go on a trip against your wishes. You'll have to work very hard to benefit from government schemes. You might buy a new vehicle. Some people may conspire against you.

People of this sign might have to borrow money from someone unwillingly. The day will be spent enjoying material comforts. Pending property matters may get resolved. People will respect you. You might be worried about your child's career. The atmosphere in the family will be peaceful and happy. You may find success in your love life.

People of this sign might go on a foreign trip. Your stalled work is likely to be completed this week. This week is not great for lovers. Don't interfere in others' matters at all, or a dispute could arise. To relieve tension, practice yoga and meditation. People in politics might fall victim to a conspiracy.

People of this sign may receive their stuck money. Unmarried individuals of this sign might get their marriage fixed. You will receive guidance from experienced people. People will like to take advice from you. Don't share details of your love life with anyone. Heart patients need to take special care of their health. Avoid negative talk.

People of this sign can start a new venture this week. This time is favourable for people in the arts. New sources of income may open up. You will be successful in fulfilling your family responsibilities. Don't speak harshly to anyone, or it could damage your image. Young people may get success in interviews.

The business of people of this sign will grow rapidly. Your child may achieve great success in their career. There are also chances of success in competitive exams. Enemies won't be able to harm you even if they want to. Disputes over ancestral property might get complicated. Talk to everyone thoughtfully to avoid arguments.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.