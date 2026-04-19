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Erdogan Holds Wide-Ranging Talks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum
(MENAFN) Recep Tayyip Erdogan conducted wide-ranging diplomatic meetings with international leaders during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, focusing on bilateral relations, regional conflicts, and global cooperation, according to statements from Turkish officials.
Burhanettin Duran said the president held intensive discussions on the sidelines of the forum, covering a broad set of issues including trade, infrastructure, defense industry collaboration, energy cooperation, and strategic partnerships.
He added that the talks also addressed pressing regional and international developments, particularly the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military actions, and ongoing ceasefire-related processes involving Iran, United States, and Israel.
According to the statement, Erdogan emphasized strong positions in both his speeches and bilateral meetings, focusing on global peace, regional stability, and expanded international cooperation.
Duran also highlighted the diplomatic visibility of the forum, describing the southern Turkish city of Antalya as a key hub for international dialogue. He stated that Türkiye continues to present itself as an active diplomatic actor engaged in multiple global issues.
He further said that under Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye aims to maintain an independent foreign policy approach and continue positioning itself as a contributor to peace efforts and international stability.
Burhanettin Duran said the president held intensive discussions on the sidelines of the forum, covering a broad set of issues including trade, infrastructure, defense industry collaboration, energy cooperation, and strategic partnerships.
He added that the talks also addressed pressing regional and international developments, particularly the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli military actions, and ongoing ceasefire-related processes involving Iran, United States, and Israel.
According to the statement, Erdogan emphasized strong positions in both his speeches and bilateral meetings, focusing on global peace, regional stability, and expanded international cooperation.
Duran also highlighted the diplomatic visibility of the forum, describing the southern Turkish city of Antalya as a key hub for international dialogue. He stated that Türkiye continues to present itself as an active diplomatic actor engaged in multiple global issues.
He further said that under Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye aims to maintain an independent foreign policy approach and continue positioning itself as a contributor to peace efforts and international stability.
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