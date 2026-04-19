UP Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Grips Prayagraj Lucknow And Agra Brace For Scorching Day

Uttar Pradesh faces extreme heat on April 19, with clear skies intensifying temperatures across cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, and Noida. Prayagraj reels under severe heatwave conditions.

Major Uttar Pradesh cities like Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Noida, and Prayagraj will experience extremely hot and dry weather on April 19. The sky will remain clear in most places, meaning the strong sun will trouble people all day. Prayagraj is especially a cause for concern, as it is already facing heatwave conditions. The heat's impact is becoming severe across the entire state.

Today, Prayagraj's maximum temperature could touch 44°C, the highest in the state. Agra will see 43°C, Lucknow 42°C, Kanpur 41°C, and Noida around 39°C. Even the minimum temperatures will offer little relief, staying between 23°C and 26°C. With humidity between 40% and 60%, some cities will also feel quite stuffy. The temperature has reached dangerous levels across UP.

According to the weather department, there is very little chance of relief in Uttar Pradesh in the coming days. The temperature will continue to rise due to clear skies and strong sun. In many cities, the mercury could hover around 44°C or even go higher. The heatwave situation in areas like Prayagraj could become more severe. If this trend continues, the risk of 'Loo' (hot winds) could increase in other parts of the state in the next few days.

The most important thing in this scorching heat is to keep yourself safe. Drink plenty of water during the day and avoid going out in the sun. If you must step out, cover your head and wear light clothes. It can be very dangerous to be outside between 12 PM and 4 PM. Children and the elderly need special care. To avoid heatstroke, drink ORS or lemon water and keep your body cool.

The summer heat in Uttar Pradesh is now reaching its peak. On April 19 itself, temperatures in several cities have already crossed 40°C and could rise further. Prayagraj is already experiencing a heatwave, which is a warning sign that other cities could soon be affected. By the end of April, the state might witness even more severe heat, making the situation more serious.