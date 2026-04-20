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Switzerland Aims to Cut Its Dependence on Microsoft
(MENAFN) Switzerland is charting a course away from its reliance on Microsoft, launching a phased strategy to reclaim digital independence and tighten control over sensitive government data, local media reported.
A spokesperson for the Federal Chancellery confirmed the government's intent to "reduce its dependency on Microsoft, step by step and in the long term," according to a Sunday report by a news agency.
The announcement marks a notable strategic pivot — particularly striking given that Microsoft 365 was recently deployed across roughly 54,000 federal administration workstations. Critics and officials alike are now questioning whether deepening ties with a single tech giant poses unacceptable risks to national data security.
The debate reflects a broader reckoning across European governments over their vulnerability to dominant technology providers. Earlier efforts within Switzerland to explore alternatives reportedly met resistance from officials who dismissed such initiatives as needless experimentation — a stance that now appears to be softening.
A newly completed feasibility study has bolstered the case for change, concluding that a transition to open-source software is both viable and advantageous, granting authorities greater autonomy and adaptability. Germany has become a closely watched model: the state of Schleswig-Holstein has already migrated its entire administration to open-source infrastructure, offering Swiss planners a working blueprint.
Swiss authorities are now studying comparable frameworks, noting that open-source solutions enable governments to modify and build upon software without depending on corporate vendors.
The financial stakes are equally compelling. Federal and cantonal governments across Switzerland have collectively paid over 1.1 billion Swiss francs — roughly $1.4 billion — in Microsoft licensing fees over the past decade, according to prior investigative reporting, adding urgent economic weight to the sovereignty argument.
A spokesperson for the Federal Chancellery confirmed the government's intent to "reduce its dependency on Microsoft, step by step and in the long term," according to a Sunday report by a news agency.
The announcement marks a notable strategic pivot — particularly striking given that Microsoft 365 was recently deployed across roughly 54,000 federal administration workstations. Critics and officials alike are now questioning whether deepening ties with a single tech giant poses unacceptable risks to national data security.
The debate reflects a broader reckoning across European governments over their vulnerability to dominant technology providers. Earlier efforts within Switzerland to explore alternatives reportedly met resistance from officials who dismissed such initiatives as needless experimentation — a stance that now appears to be softening.
A newly completed feasibility study has bolstered the case for change, concluding that a transition to open-source software is both viable and advantageous, granting authorities greater autonomy and adaptability. Germany has become a closely watched model: the state of Schleswig-Holstein has already migrated its entire administration to open-source infrastructure, offering Swiss planners a working blueprint.
Swiss authorities are now studying comparable frameworks, noting that open-source solutions enable governments to modify and build upon software without depending on corporate vendors.
The financial stakes are equally compelling. Federal and cantonal governments across Switzerland have collectively paid over 1.1 billion Swiss francs — roughly $1.4 billion — in Microsoft licensing fees over the past decade, according to prior investigative reporting, adding urgent economic weight to the sovereignty argument.
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