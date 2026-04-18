Trump Claims US And Iran Are Clearing Sea Mines Together As Hormuz Reopens

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States and Iran are now working together to remove sea mines from the Strait of Hormuz, a dramatic development that comes just after Tehran announced the strategic waterway had reopened for commercial shipping.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote:“Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you!” The statement suggested an unexpected moment of cooperation between Washington and Tehran after weeks of intense regional tensions around one of the world's most critical energy corridors.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, handles nearly 20% of global oil shipments, making any disruption there a major concern for international markets. The route had faced severe restrictions in recent weeks after reports that Iranian forces had laid mines in parts of the channel, forcing shipping companies to delay or reroute vessels.

Trump said the joint mine-clearing effort would help restore normal commercial movement through the strait. Earlier, he had also described the reopening as“a great day for the world”, framing it as a sign that diplomacy could still reduce tensions in the Gulf. However, Iranian officials have not fully confirmed Trump's version of events.

Also Read: Drifting Death in the Strait: The Invisible Threat Choking the World's Oil Lifeline

While Iran acknowledged that the strait is now“completely open” to commercial traffic during the ceasefire period, officials in Tehran disputed broader claims of a formal new agreement with Washington. Some Iranian representatives insisted the reopening was temporary and linked only to current de-escalation efforts, not a wider political settlement.

The announcement also triggered skepticism online, with many social media users questioning whether the cooperation described by Trump reflected a genuine diplomatic breakthrough or a temporary operational arrangement. One widely shared reaction read:

“Are they though... no real way of knowing until Iran says the same thing.”

Analysts note that mine-clearing in the narrow shipping lane is a slow and risky operation because naval mines can drift from their original positions and remain dangerous even after hostilities ease. Maritime experts have warned that shipping insurers and tanker operators may still remain cautious until the waterway is declared fully secure.

For now, Trump's statement has added a surprising new twist to US-Iran relations, with the world watching closely to see whether limited coordination in the Strait of Hormuz could open the door to wider talks.

Also Read: Iran 'Lost Track' of Naval Mines in Strait of Hormuz, Sparks Global Alarm