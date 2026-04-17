US President Made 7 Claims, All False: Iran Warns Of Closing Hormuz Amid Naval Blockade

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, April 18 (IANS) Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf has warned US President Donald Trump that Tehran could shut down the Strait of Hormuz if the United States continues its naval blockade.

This came shortly after the US President indicated that the restrictions would remain in“full force”.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf asserted that maritime movement through the strategic waterway would be regulated strictly by Iran.

“With the continuation of the blockade, the Strait of Hormuz will not remain open,” he said, adding that passage would be allowed only along a“designated route” and with“Iranian authorisation”.

His remarks came just hours after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz remained open to commercial shipping during the ongoing ceasefire.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated,“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran.”

Responding to Tehran's position, Trump maintained that the naval blockade would continue until a broader“transaction” with Iran is finalised. He suggested that the process would conclude“very quickly,” claiming that key sticking points had already been negotiated.

Rejecting the US position, Ghalibaf said,“They did not win the war with these lies, and they will certainly not get anywhere in negotiations either. Whether the Strait is open or closed and the regulations governing it will be determined by the field, not by social media.”

The Iranian Parliament Speaker further alleged that Trump had made“seven claims in one hour,” describing all of them as“false”, though he did not specify the statements in question.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most critical energy corridors, handling nearly a fifth of global oil supply.