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Iran Says Major Gaps Remain with US Despite Partial Progress in Talks
(MENAFN) According to reports, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has stated that significant differences still remain between Tehran and Washington, even though some progress has been made in ongoing negotiations.
He said that while certain issues between the two sides have been resolved, key points are still unsettled, leaving the process far from a final agreement.
“We have reached conclusions on some issues, but there are still major gaps on others, and we are far from a final agreement,” he said.
Qalibaf explained that Iran’s negotiating approach is based on a step-by-step and reciprocal framework, stressing that commitments must be matched by both sides. He warned that it would be unacceptable for Iran to fulfill its obligations without corresponding action from the other party.
He also noted that disputes remain over Iran’s nuclear program and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, although he reiterated that Iran remains open to achieving a lasting peace.
“We have goodwill for a sustainable peace,” he said.
Qalibaf further argued that recent military developments involving the US and Israel had failed to achieve their objectives, stating that efforts aimed at regime change and weakening Iran’s defense capabilities had not succeeded.
He said that while certain issues between the two sides have been resolved, key points are still unsettled, leaving the process far from a final agreement.
“We have reached conclusions on some issues, but there are still major gaps on others, and we are far from a final agreement,” he said.
Qalibaf explained that Iran’s negotiating approach is based on a step-by-step and reciprocal framework, stressing that commitments must be matched by both sides. He warned that it would be unacceptable for Iran to fulfill its obligations without corresponding action from the other party.
He also noted that disputes remain over Iran’s nuclear program and the status of the Strait of Hormuz, although he reiterated that Iran remains open to achieving a lasting peace.
“We have goodwill for a sustainable peace,” he said.
Qalibaf further argued that recent military developments involving the US and Israel had failed to achieve their objectives, stating that efforts aimed at regime change and weakening Iran’s defense capabilities had not succeeded.
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