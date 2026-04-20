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IDF Conduct New Incursion in Syria’s Quneitra
(MENAFN) According to reports, the Israeli army has carried out a new incursion into Syria’s Quneitra province, deploying forces late Saturday and setting up prefabricated structures inside the area.
The Syrian state news agency said that a military unit entered the eastern Tal al-Ahmar hill in southern Quneitra, where it positioned two tanks and two military vehicles. The forces reportedly occupied prefabricated rooms that had been brought into the area a day earlier.
It was also reported that Israeli units had entered the location the previous day with engineering equipment and temporary structures, though no official explanation was provided at the time for the activity.
The development comes despite ongoing diplomatic signals from Damascus, with Syrian officials stating that efforts continue toward reaching a security arrangement aimed at maintaining regional stability. Syrian leadership has said such talks remain difficult but ongoing, citing disagreements over territorial presence.
Following political changes in Syria in late 2024, Israel declared the end of the previous disengagement framework and expanded its presence in border buffer zones, according to reports.
The Syrian state news agency said that a military unit entered the eastern Tal al-Ahmar hill in southern Quneitra, where it positioned two tanks and two military vehicles. The forces reportedly occupied prefabricated rooms that had been brought into the area a day earlier.
It was also reported that Israeli units had entered the location the previous day with engineering equipment and temporary structures, though no official explanation was provided at the time for the activity.
The development comes despite ongoing diplomatic signals from Damascus, with Syrian officials stating that efforts continue toward reaching a security arrangement aimed at maintaining regional stability. Syrian leadership has said such talks remain difficult but ongoing, citing disagreements over territorial presence.
Following political changes in Syria in late 2024, Israel declared the end of the previous disengagement framework and expanded its presence in border buffer zones, according to reports.
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