Cameron Green Net Worth: How IPL Earnings Boosted KKR's Most-Expensive Cricketer Financially?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Having made his international debut for Australia in 2020, Cameron Green has established himself as one of the premier all-rounders in world cricket. A towering 6'6", Green is known for his elegant batting, effective medium-pace bowling and exceptional fielding skills.
Over the years, Green has grown into one of the major pillars in Australian cricket, that is going through a transition phase. His contributions during Australia's maiden World Test Championship and ODI World Cup triumphs, has made him indispensable across formats. Also Read | IPL 2026: Why Cameron Green didn't bowl after batting heroics during GT vs KKR?
However a back injury robbed a whole year of Green's ever-growing career, that saw him missing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Ashes 2025-26. Despite the setbacks, Green proved to be one of the most-sought cricketers across the world so much so that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR ) shelled out an astonishing ₹25.20 crores in the auction last year.What's the net worth of Cameron Green?
A majority of Green's income come from the national contracts and match fees along with his IPL salaries. According to a report at timesnownews, Green, who plays all three formats for Australia, earns approximately between AUD 800,000 and 1 million annually. Additionally, Green is believed to earn a significant chunk from the match fees.
The report stated gets approximately $20,000 per match (in Tests), approximately $15,000 per match (ODIs) and approximately $10,000 per match in T20Is. These incomes adds a substantial growth in Green's annual earnings. Having said that, the exact figures are not publicly disclosed by Cricket Australia. Also Read | IPL 2026: Fans impressed as Cameron Green removes Rishabh Pant on bowling return Cameron Green's IPL salaries
Green first came into IPL when Mumbai Indians shelled out ₹17.50 crore in 2023. He played with the five-time champions for a season before being traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB ) for the same amount in an all-cash deal. However, Green missed IPL 2025 due to injury.
On December 16, 2025, Green was bought for a record ₹25.20 crore by the KKR franchise. However, Green will get ₹18 crore according to new IPL rules as the rest ₹7.20 crore will go to player welfare funds. To add more to that, the cash prizes of match awards - mostly ₹1 lakh - have also contributed to Green's IPL earnings over the years.
|Team
|Price
|Season
| Mumbai Indians
| ₹17.50 crore
| 2023
| Royal Challengers Bengaluru
| ₹17.50 crore
| 2024
| Kolkata Knight Riders
| ₹18 crore ( ₹7.20 to player welfare fund)
| 2026
| Total
| ₹53 crore ($7.99 Million AUD)
Based on timesnownews report, Green is believed to earn approximately $500,000 – 1 million annually from brand endorsements, which includes with bat manufacturer Gray-Nicolls, sportswear brand Asics, and energy drink giant Red Bull, watch giants Rado and others. The exact figures are not publicly disclosed. Also Read
| IPL 2026: Finch urges KKR not to push Green down the order despite poor form
At just 26 years of age, Green's overall net worth is believed to have crossed the 10 million AUD mark and will potentially grow in the future.
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