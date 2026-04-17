Cameron Green Net Worth: How IPL Earnings Boosted KKR's Most-Expensive Cricketer Financially?

Over the years, Green has grown into one of the major pillars in Australian cricket, that is going through a transition phase. His contributions during Australia's maiden World Test Championship and ODI World Cup triumphs, has made him indispensable across formats.

However a back injury robbed a whole year of Green's ever-growing career, that saw him missing the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Ashes 2025-26. Despite the setbacks, Green proved to be one of the most-sought cricketers across the world so much so that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR ) shelled out an astonishing ₹25.20 crores in the auction last year.

A majority of Green's income come from the national contracts and match fees along with his IPL salaries. According to a report at timesnownews, Green, who plays all three formats for Australia, earns approximately between AUD 800,000 and 1 million annually. Additionally, Green is believed to earn a significant chunk from the match fees.

The report stated gets approximately $20,000 per match (in Tests), approximately $15,000 per match (ODIs) and approximately $10,000 per match in T20Is. These incomes adds a substantial growth in Green's annual earnings. Having said that, the exact figures are not publicly disclosed by Cricket Australia.

Green first came into IPL when Mumbai Indians shelled out ₹17.50 crore in 2023. He played with the five-time champions for a season before being traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB ) for the same amount in an all-cash deal. However, Green missed IPL 2025 due to injury.

On December 16, 2025, Green was bought for a record ₹25.20 crore by the KKR franchise. However, Green will get ₹18 crore according to new IPL rules as the rest ₹7.20 crore will go to player welfare funds. To add more to that, the cash prizes of match awards - mostly ₹1 lakh - have also contributed to Green's IPL earnings over the years.