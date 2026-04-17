Sea Of Azov On Brink Of Ecological Disaster As Russia Planning Mass Jellyfish Harvest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the NRC reported this on Telegram.

“The occupation administration, together with Rosrybolovstvo, is planning mass extraction of jellyfish from the sea. Officially, the move is framed as an effort to improve beach conditions and support the tourist season, but in reality it represents another act of reckless interference in the ecosystem for quick profit,” the post reads.

The Center stressed that jellyfish play a crucial role in maintaining marine balance by regulating plankton populations and supporting aquatic life. Their large-scale removal could trigger uncontrolled algal blooms, a sharp drop in oxygen levels, and the collapse of fish stocks.

“This is a typical example of a 'scorched earth' strategy, where the future of the region is sacrificed for immediate enrichment,” the agency added.

NASU: Ukraine has lost over 272,000 hectares of protected marine areas due to war

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the environmental situation in the Sea of Azov has already been deteriorating due to Russian actions, bringing it close to a full-scale ecological crisis.