Sea Of Azov On Brink Of Ecological Disaster As Russia Planning Mass Jellyfish Harvest
“The occupation administration, together with Rosrybolovstvo, is planning mass extraction of jellyfish from the sea. Officially, the move is framed as an effort to improve beach conditions and support the tourist season, but in reality it represents another act of reckless interference in the ecosystem for quick profit,” the post reads.
The Center stressed that jellyfish play a crucial role in maintaining marine balance by regulating plankton populations and supporting aquatic life. Their large-scale removal could trigger uncontrolled algal blooms, a sharp drop in oxygen levels, and the collapse of fish stocks.
“This is a typical example of a 'scorched earth' strategy, where the future of the region is sacrificed for immediate enrichment,” the agency added.Read also: NASU: Ukraine has lost over 272,000 hectares of protected marine areas due to war
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the environmental situation in the Sea of Azov has already been deteriorating due to Russian actions, bringing it close to a full-scale ecological crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment