'Deeply Disturbing And Disgraceful': Piyush Goyal On Opposition's Conduct In LS Over Women's Quota

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday criticised the Opposition, alleging that it blocked the passage of a Constitution Amendment Bill linked to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam and "celebrated" its stalling in the Lok Sabha.

Describing the developments in the House, Goyal said they were“deeply disturbing and disgraceful”, and alleged that the Opposition not only opposed the Bill but also raised slogans after stalling it.

In a post on social media platform X, Goyal said the Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party and other INDIA bloc allies came together not to debate but to prevent the Bill from moving forward.

"Today, a deeply disturbing and disgraceful scene unfolded in the Lok Sabha. The Congress, TMC, DMK, Samajwadi Party, and the INDI Alliance came together not to debate, but to block the passage of a crucial Constitution Amendment Bill for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. A bill that sought to guarantee 33 per cent reservation for women was not just rejected, but shockingly celebrated with victory slogans," he wrote.

“This is not opposition politics, but a calculated betrayal of India's women,” he said in the post.

Questioning the Opposition's conduct, Goyal said it was unclear what exactly was being celebrated, adding that such actions amounted to supporting patriarchy and suppressing women's rights.

He alleged that by stalling the Bill, the Opposition had denied women their rightful representation in legislative bodies.

Goyal said in the post that the developments reflected a broader pattern, accusing Opposition parties of resisting women's empowerment and placing political considerations above national progress.

"This is not an isolated act. It is a pattern," he said.

He further said that the Opposition's stance was neither aligned with the interests of women nor with the aspirations of the country.

Goyal added that the issue would have political repercussions, asserting that women voters would remember the developments.

"Their mindset stands exposed, neither aligned with the interests of women nor with the aspirations of a rising India. This insult to our Nari Shakti will neither be forgotten nor forgiven. It will travel far and wide, echoing across every constituency, every state, and every election. The women of India will remember who stood with them and who stood against them," Piyush Goyal wrote on X.

The Union Minister also said that the "political cost" of the Opposition's actions would be reflected not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections but also in other electoral contests.

"The political cost of this betrayal will be paid, not just in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but at every ballot across Bharat," he said.

The remarks come amid an ongoing political debate over the implementation of the women's reservation law and related constitutional and procedural requirements.