US Pushes Managed Trade With China: Greer​

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, April 17 (IANS) The United States is seeking a“managed” and more balanced trade relationship with China, with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer telling lawmakers that Washington aims to reduce dependence on Beijing while avoiding escalation between the two economic powers.​

Testifying before a congressional panel, Greer said the Trump administration's tariff strategy has already begun reshaping trade flows, particularly with China, which remains central to US economic and national security concerns.​

“The US goods trade deficit has decreased by 24 per cent... It's gone down by over 30 per cent with China in particular, so we're diversifying away from that,” he said.​

Greer described the administration's objective as maintaining stability while ensuring reciprocity in trade.​

“We want to have an outcome geared toward having balanced trade with China and a managed trade relationship... to avoid surprises, avoid escalation, and ensure that the trading relationship is for the benefit of Americans,” he said.​

At the same time, he made clear that Washington intends to continue pressing Beijing on market access and purchasing commitments. The US is seeking increased Chinese imports of American goods, including agricultural products, aircraft, and medical devices, while maintaining access to critical supplies such as rare-earth minerals.​

“We want to make sure we can continue to receive the rare earth minerals that most of the world is dependent upon China for,” Greer said, underscoring the strategic importance of supply chains.​

China's role in supplying precursor chemicals used to manufacture fentanyl also emerged as a major concern during the hearing. Greer said the US has used tariffs as leverage to push Beijing to curb these exports, noting that the issue is raised regularly in bilateral engagements.​

“Whenever we speak with the Chinese... we ask them to control not only fentanyl, but the precursor drugs,” he said, adding that there has been“incremental progress” but“a lot more to be done.”​

The issue is expected to feature prominently in upcoming talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which Greer said are aimed at maintaining stability in the relationship while advancing US priorities.​

Lawmakers from both parties acknowledged China's central role in shaping US trade policy.​

Republicans broadly supported the administration's approach, arguing it has strengthened domestic manufacturing and reduced reliance on Chinese imports.​

Democrats, however, warned that tariffs have imposed high costs on American consumers and businesses and have created uncertainty in global markets. They also questioned whether the strategy has delivered the promised gains in jobs and industrial output.