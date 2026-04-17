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Russian Drone With Warhead Retrieved From Dnipro River In Kyiv

Russian Drone With Warhead Retrieved From Dnipro River In Kyiv


2026-04-17 08:04:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to the National Police office in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

Law enforcement received information about the enemy drone in the water from a resident of the Holosiivskyi district.

Explosives specialists rendered the munition safe before removing it for controlled disposal at a specialized site. Preliminary reports indicate it was a Geran-2 type drone used by Russian forces during the latest combined attack on Kyiv.

Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 65

In the early hours of April 16, the Russian army launched a missile and drone strike on Kyiv. Among the damaged infrastructure were 17 apartment buildings and ten private houses.

As a result of the attack, four people were killed and 65 others were injured.

Photo: National Police

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UkrinForm

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