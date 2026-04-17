Russian Drone With Warhead Retrieved From Dnipro River In Kyiv

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the National Police office in Kyiv, Ukrinform reports.

Law enforcement received information about the enemy drone in the water from a resident of the Holosiivskyi district.

Explosives specialists rendered the munition safe before removing it for controlled disposal at a specialized site. Preliminary reports indicate it was a Geran-2 type drone used by Russian forces during the latest combined attack on Kyiv.

Injury toll from Russian attack on Kyiv rises to 65

In the early hours of April 16, the Russian army launched a missile and drone strike on Kyiv. Among the damaged infrastructure were 17 apartment buildings and ten private houses.

As a result of the attack, four people were killed and 65 others were injured.

Photo: National Police