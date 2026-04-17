War Update: 118 Clashes On Frontline, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk Axes Hottest

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this in its operational update as of 22:00 on April 17.

"Overall, the enemy carried out one missile strike using a single missile, conducted 38 airstrikes, and dropped 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 4,031 kamikaze drones and launched 2,396 shelling attacks on populated areas and our troop positions," the statement said.

On the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk axes, three clashes were recorded, along with two airstrikes, five guided bombs, and 82 shelling attacks, including four using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian forces launched one assault near Vovchanski Khutory.

On the Kupiansk axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack toward Petropavlivka, while on the Lyman axis, the enemy carried out two offensives near Hrekivka and toward Lyman.

On the Sloviansk axis, Russian forces attacked twice near Yampil and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka, with one engagement ongoing.

No active offensive actions were reported on the Kramatorsk axis.

Ukrainian forces repelled 18 assaults on the Kostiantynivka axis in areas including Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka. Two engagements are still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian troops carried out 24 attacks near settlements including Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Myrnohrad, Shevchenko, Muravka, Udachne, and Novopavlivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

Preliminary estimates indicate that 48 Russian troops were killed and 14 wounded in this sector. Ukrainian forces destroyed one artillery system, three vehicles, eight units of special equipment, and one personnel shelter, while damaging a tank, two artillery systems, five vehicles, and 49 enemy shelters. A total of 247 drones of various types were destroyed or neutralized.

Russian forces push to advance and entrench in Donetsk region's Hryshyne – military

On the Oleksandrivka axis, Russian forces attempted eight advances toward Kalynivske, Vorone, and Oleksandrohrad. Kolomiitsi came under an airstrike.

On the Huliaipole axis, 11 attacks were recorded near settlements including Huliaipilske, Zelenе, Dobropillia, Olenokostiantynivka, Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Sviatopetrivka, and near Huliaipole, with three clashes ongoing.

Airstrikes were also reported in areas including Kopani, Rivne, Barvinivka, Liubytske, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, Shevchenkivske, Lisne, Charivne, and Myrne.

On the Orikhiv axis, Russian forces launched two attacks near Shcherbaky and Stepnohirsk, while Zarichne was hit by an airstrike.

On the Dnipro River axis, the enemy carried out four unsuccessful attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge.