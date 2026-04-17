Yesterday GT Vs KKR IPL 2026 Match Result: What Happened In Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Clash In Ahmedabad?

MENAFN - Live Mint) Shubman Gill led Gujarat Titans from the front with an 86, complemented well by new-ball spell from Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj as the home side registered a commanding five-wicket win over laggards Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Friday.

This was Gujarat Titans' third win on the trot in five matches while KKR's winless streak extended to five matches. KKR are languishing at the bottom with just a point from six games. Opting to bat first on a flat track, KKR once again conceded the powerplay by losing three wickets.

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Captain Ajinkya Rahane was the first to fall, dismissed for a golden duck in the opening over by Siraj. Rabada then struck with the ball, producing a lovely outswinger that drew young Angkrish Raghuvanshi into a tentative poke, only to find the edge through to the wicketkeeper.

Tim Seifert, playing his first game of the season, stay was cut short as Rabada deceived him with a short-of-a-length delivery, which the Kiwi slapped straight to his compatriot Glenn Phillips at point.

Cameron Green finally comes to the party

Green, who found it hard to get going in the beginning, weathered the early storm before breaking free in the middle overs, smashing seven fours and four sixes in his 55-ball stay. He stitched together a 55-run stand with Rovman Powell and followed it up with a 60-run stand with Anukul Roy.

Green particularly relished facing Rashid Khan, taking him apart for five boundaries and four sixes but the Afghanistan spinner had him caught behind off the final ball of the innings. Luck, too, favoured him.

The Australian all-rounder survived an early LBW appeal, saw an outside edge fly to the boundary, and was dropped on 62 by Washington Sundar off the very next ball. However, he waged a lone battle as no other KKR batter could survive in the middle for long.

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To add to KKR's woes, Green was starved of strike towards the fag end of the innings, watching wickets tumble at the non-striker's end. At the end, it was Green's 79 that powered KKR to 180 all out in 20 overs.

Shubman Gill sets the tone early

In reply, Gill was in complete command and set the tone from the outset, striking three boundaries, including a pristine straight drive, and a six in the first three overs. He then anchored the innings with poise, pacing his knock to perfection. His innings was peppered with eight fours and four sixes.

The two powerplays told the tale of the match. While KKR limped to 37/3, Gill powered Gujarat Titans to a commanding 71/1, seizing early control of the chase. While KKR managed to pick up a few wickets, they were never able to stem the flow of runs or apply sustained pressure.

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Next, KKR will host Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens on April 19 while Gujarat Titans play Mumbai Indians on April 20.