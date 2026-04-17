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Massive Fire Engulfs Paint Shop In Udaipur's RK Circle, No Casualties
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
A massive fire broke out at a paint shop located at RK Circle in Udaipur on Friday, fire officials said. Soon after the incident was reported, municipal fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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