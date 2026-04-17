Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Massive Fire Engulfs Paint Shop In Udaipur's RK Circle, No Casualties

Massive Fire Engulfs Paint Shop In Udaipur's RK Circle, No Casualties


2026-04-17 07:01:05
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A massive fire broke out at a paint shop located at RK Circle in Udaipur on Friday, fire officials said. Soon after the incident was reported, municipal fire engines were rushed to the spot to control the blaze. No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

MENAFN17042026007385015968ID1110997988



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search