IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane's Captaincy Under Fire As KKR Sink To 6-Match Winless Streak

Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) search for the first win of the IPL 2026 continues as they suffered their fifth defeat with a five-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, April 17.

After being bundled out for 180, banking on Cameron Green's 79-run knock, KKR failed to defend it as GT chased down the 181-run target with a ball to spare in the final over. Shubman Gill played a captain's innings of 86 off 50 balls, including 8 fours and 4 sixes, at a strike rate of 172.00. Jos Buttler (25), Sai Sudharsan (22), and Glenn Phillips (19) chipped in with useful contributions to keep the chase steady.

Varun Chakravarthy led the KKR bowling attack with a spell of 2/34 at an economy rate of 8.50 in four overs. Sunil Narine (1/28), Vaibhav Arora (1/35), and Ramandeep Singh (1/5) picked a wicket each and kept KKR in the contest at different stages, but GT held their nerves in the death overs to pull off a victory.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Gill disappointed despite GT win, vows to finish better

6 Games, 0 Wins - KKR's Nightmare Continues in IPL 2026

The nightmare would be an understatement to describe Kolkata Knight Riders' campaign so far, as the three-time IPL champions have now gone six matches without a win. KKR's struggles began not this season but since the previous edition of the IPL, with the team failing to find consistency across both batting and bowling departments.

The release of their 2024 IPL-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, and the appointment of Ajinkya Rahane as the new skipper for the last season appeared to have disrupted the team's balance, with KKR struggling to rebuild momentum and stability in high-pressure situations.

In IPL 2025, KKR, led by Rahane, failed to defend the title, finishing 8th on the points table and not qualifying for the playoffs. The same pattern of inconsistency has carried into IPL 2026, with KKR once again struggling to close out matches, misfiring in crunch moments, and slipping under pressure despite individual performances showing flashes of promise.

- 6 matches. - 5 losses. - 1 no result. - 1 point. A heartbreaking season for KKR in IPL 2026. twitter/fxNM9L5AmY

- Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 17, 2026

The central reason for Kolkata Knight Riders' poor show in the IPL 2026 is Ajinkya Rahane's inability to inspire consistency and tactical clarity in crunch situations, with the side repeatedly faltering in key moments despite flashes of individual brilliance.

After 19 matches, KKR has won only 5, lost 12, and drawn 2 under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, with a winning percentage of just 26.31%, highlighting the team's ongoing struggles for consistency and performance under pressure across IPL 2025 and 2026.

Sack Ajinkya Rahane Chorus Grows Among KKR Fans

Kolkata Knight Riders' poor show across two IPL seasons has put Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy under immense scrutiny as his appointment as skipper by the franchise is now being widely questioned by fans and cricket enthusiasts, with calls growing louder for a change of leadership in the middle of the season.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), the fans, especially KKR supporters and cricket enthusiasts, lashed out at Ajinkya Rahane's leadership, pointing to KKR's poor win record, while demanding his removal from the captaincy, as the three-time IPL champions are languishing at the bottom of the points table.

While others compared unfavourably with Shreyas Iyer, highlighting how KKR flourished under his leadership, they argued that the franchise's decision to move on from a proven title-winning captain has backfired, leaving the team struggling for direction, intent, and consistency under Rahane's reign.

Ajinkya Rahane as your captain in 2026 and you think to win IPL matches? Ajiiii L mera. He thinks he can save his place by dropping biggest T20 player Finn Allen? Rahane go home never come back in KKR. Have some shame and step down clown.

- Venky Mama (@venkymama100) April 17, 2026

Lowest Win Rate as Captain in IPL -31.18% - Ajinkya Rahane Lowest Win Rate as KKR Captain -25.00% - Ajinkya RahaneIf these aren't sackable stats, then we have no words! twitter/gb0NepBito

- KKR Vibe (@KnightsVibe) April 17, 2026

In 2024, Shreyas Iyer led KKR to an IPL title as Captain the 2026 IPL, Shreyas Iyer is now captaining PBKS, and they are only unbeaten Teams, KKR are still yet to register Win shows how a single decision can completely change a team. Even many fans of... Shah (@Shahhoon1) April 17, 2026

@ajinkyarahane88 step down as the captain of @KKRiders ASAP! Sufiyan Nasim (@mosufi__) April 17, 2026

Idk who on earth will make Ajinkya rahane as their captain when other teams captains are Ishan Kishan,shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, shubman gill ‍♂️‍♂️ it's big 2026 @iamsrk @KKRiders

- Thakkali_chutneyyyy (@Gaygdp) April 17, 2026

KKR fumbled Shubman GillKKR fumbled Shreyas Iyer When every team has been upgraded they have an oldie man named Ajinkya Rahane as their captain & still they don't have any other Captaincy option's downfall after winning 2024 IPL is twitter/ZwvOrrtfWn

- Sohel. (@SohelVkf) April 17, 2026

Thankyou Ajinkya Rahane for ruining my beautiful franchise KKR #GTvsKKR twitter/D6EbRjTpI4

- Caffeine☕ (@faizz774896) April 17, 2026

So sorry, but not Ajinkya rahane as captain please @KKRiders where is the zingggggg in your team guys?????

- Achint Nag. (@AchintNag) April 17, 2026

Poor Captaincy by Ajinkya Rahane @KKRiders This should be his last chance! Change the captain next match as it is do or die from next match.

- ZAID (@zaqhamds2) April 17, 2026

The main culprit from KKR is Ajinkya Rahane and Abhishek Nayar. Useless Captain and coach combo. Believe me if they are sacked, KKR will be definitely in winning mode from very first match.

- Ayaan Srk Khan (@ayaan_srkian) April 17, 2026

- KKR released Shubman Gill in 2022- KKR released Pat Cummins in 2023- KKR let Shreyas Iyer go in 2025, even though he won the trophy for themKKR let go of 3 players who are now captains of their respective teams and performing well. Then they picked Ajinkya Rahane in the... twitter/iSeqvnqaSY

- TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) April 17, 2026

Wouldn't be surprised if Ajinkya Rahane considers stepping aside after this one... just feels like that kind of moment.

- Karanveer Kathuria (@karanveerkv18) April 17, 2026

Every match KKR loses just raises one question what exactly was the plan behind picking Ajinkya Rahane as captain?#KKRvsGT #RinkuSingh

- Waris (@waristweets) April 17, 2026

What worse results, what more embarrassment and how many more Brain fade decisions are required for getting Ajinkya Rahane and Nayar sacked?

- Sonali (@baabi_98) April 17, 2026

KKR have been the most boring side this season. Kolkata Knight Riders lack intent, energy, and direction. Under Ajinkya Rahane, the leadership feels too passive for T20s. No aggression, no spark-just going through the motions.#KKRvsGT

- Aakash Raj (@Aakashraj2208) April 17, 2026

After a six-match winless streak, Kolkata Knight Riders' chances of qualifying for the playoffs have become increasingly slim, as the team need to have a drastic turnaround, winning almost all of their remaining 8 matches to stay in contention for a realistic shot at the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Jasprit Bumrah's On-Field Anger Goes Viral After Wicketless Spell vs RCB (WATCH)