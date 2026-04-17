Fervo Energy Publicly Announces Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fervo Energy today announced it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol“FRVO”.

The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets, and Barclays are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Baird, BBVA, Guggenheim Securities, MUFG, Société Générale, William Blair, Piper Sandler, and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are acting as additional bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from J.P. Morgan, Attention: c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, or by email at... and...; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, or by email at...; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at...; or Barclays, Attention: Syndicate Registration, 745 Seventh Avenue, New York, New York 10019, or by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at....

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Fervo Energy

Fervo Energy delivers 24/7 carbon-free power through the large-scale deployment of enhanced geothermal systems. By combining the application of horizontal drilling, fiber-optic sensing, and advanced reservoir engineering with an innovative approach to power systems engineering, Fervo believes it has established a repeatable, industrial approach to building firm, utility-scale power. The company is driving geothermal toward scalable, reliable, and cost-competitive deployment, making it a foundational component of the global energy system.

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V2 Communications for Fervo Energy

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