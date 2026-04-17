Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Says Iran Has Agreed To 'Never' Close Strait Of Hormuz Again

Trump Says Iran Has Agreed To 'Never' Close Strait Of Hormuz Again


2026-04-17 02:50:58
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran had agreed to never again shut the Strait of Hormuz, during a string of social media posts indicating a peace deal with Tehran was near.

Recommended For You

"Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World," Trump said on his Truth Social network, after Iran earlier said the crucial sea passage would remain open during a Middle East ceasefire.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ
    'Enough is enough': Trump says Israel banned from bombing Lebanon any further Naval blockade on Iran remains 'in full force' until deal is reached, says Trump

MENAFN17042026000049011007ID1110997326



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search