Changelly Launches Ultimate Defi Swap Flow And API For Cross-Chain And On-Chain Swaps

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Changelly DeFi is now available as a new tab on as a standalone decentralized application at and as an API for wallets, dApps, and platforms looking to embed cross-chain swaps into their own products.



The Challenge Addressed: DeFi Works, But It's Still Hard to Use

Decentralized finance has unlocked access to liquidity across dozens of blockchains. But executing cross-chain swaps still requires navigating bridges, DEXs, and multiple transactions-often manually. The result is fragmented UX, hidden fees, and unnecessary complexity.



Changelly DeFi addresses this with an intent-based cross-chain swap protocol. Users simply specify what they want to swap, and the protocol finds and executes the optimal route automatically.

"DeFi has matured in terms of liquidity, but usability still lags behind," said John Adam Khandjian, Chief Growth Officer at Changelly. "Changelly DeFi focuses on execution. Users define the intent, and the infrastructure handles the complexity, whether they're swapping directly or accessing DeFi through a partner's app via our API."



How It Works: One Swap Instead of Many Steps

Traditional cross-chain trading means chaining together bridges, swaps, and more bridges. The process is slow, expensive, and easy to get wrong. Changelly DeFi replaces that entire workflow with a single action.



The advantages users get:



One-step cross-chain swaps across Ethereum, Solana, Tron, and Bitcoin

Intent-based routing: optimal swap paths found automatically

No registration required: connect a wallet and swap

Transparent pricing: no additional fees beyond the displayed rate Wide wallet support: supports leading wallets used by millions, allowing users to connect their preferred wallet and swap seamlessly



The launch introduces a decentralized alternative alongside Changelly's traditional swap flow. For existing Changelly users, the new DeFi introduces a fully decentralized flow for both on-chain and cross-chain swaps, while also expanding token coverage on supported networks. For example, Changelly DeFi provides access to over 1.5 billion tokens on Solana.



For DeFi-native users, the product provides access to cross-chain infrastructure without relying on a centralized intermediary. By removing complexity, Changelly DeFi aims to make cross-chain trading accessible to both experienced DeFi users and newcomers.



Wallets, dApps, and Web3 platforms can embed cross-chain swaps directly into their products, so there is no need to build routing or liquidity infrastructure from scratch. The API supports quick integration, DeFi execution, and customizable fee structures, making it easy for partners to launch cross-chain functionality while generating new revenue.



Partners integrating Changelly DeFi can monetize swaps through a custom markup on swap rates, with server-side integration, RSA-SHA256 authentication, and analytics support built in.



Built on Trust and Experience

Operating for nearly 11 years in the market, Changelly reports working with over 600 partners and serving millions of users worldwide. The company describes its position as an infrastructure provider for wallets, exchanges, and crypto platforms. With DeFi, Changelly states it is extending its existing focus on usability and trust into decentralized trading.

Changelly DeFi is currently live:



DeFi swap interface

Standalone dApp

Partner integration page API documentation

About Changelly

Changelly is a cryptocurrency exchange platform providing instant crypto swaps, fiat on/off-ramps, and API infrastructure for businesses. Founded in 2015, Changelly serves millions of users and works with over 600 partners across the crypto ecosystem. With both centralized and decentralized solutions, Changelly continues to expand its infrastructure to simplify access to digital assets across the Web3 market.

Contact

Head of Marketing

Ashley Vancouver

Changelly

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