SAFF Women's C'ship 2026: Crispin Chettri Names 23-Member Squad

Indian senior women's national team head coach Crispin Chettri on Saturday announced the Blue Tigresses' 23-member final squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2026 that will be held in Margao, Goa, from May 25 to June 6.

The preliminary squad of 26 players was announced on Tuesday. From that list, three players have been released -- defender Shubhangi Singh, midfielder Priyadharshini Selladurai, and forward Rimpa Haldar, according to a release.

22 players are currently part of the camp. Manisha Kalyan, who plies her trade in Peru for Alianza Lima, can only join when the FIFA International Match Window begins on June 1.

SAFF Championship 2026: Groups, Schedule and Venue

India, placed in Group B, will open their campaign against the Maldives on May 25 at 19:30 before taking on Bangladesh on May 31 at 19:30. Group A contains Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan. The top two teams from each group will make it to the semi-finals, which will be held on June 3. The final will take place on June 6 at 18:30. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will be the venue for all matches of the SAFF Women's Championship 2026. The matches will be streamed live on FanCode.

India's 23-member squad for the SAFF Women's Championship 2026

Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Ribansi Jamu, Shreya Hooda. Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sarita Yumnam, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam. Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Jasoda Munda, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore, Shilky Devi Hemam. Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Soumya Guguloth.

Coaching and Support Staff

Head coach: Crispin Chettri Assistant coaches: Sujata Kar and Nivetha Ramadoss Goalkeeping coach: Mario Aguiar Strength and conditioning coach: Amit Yadav

India's fixtures

Monday, May 25: 19:30, Maldives vs India Sunday, May 31: 19:30, India vs Bangladesh Wednesday, June 3 (Semi-finals): 16:00, Group A Winners vs Group B Runners-up 20:00, Group B Winners vs Group A Runners-up Saturday, June 7: 18:30, Final

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, Goa. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)