Twisha Sharma Death Case: AIIMS Delhi Team To Conduct Second Autopsy In Bhopal On Sunday

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 23 (IANS) A team of four senior doctors from the Forensic Medicine Department of AIIMS Delhi is scheduled to arrive in Bhopal on Saturday evening aboard a state-chartered aircraft to conduct a second autopsy on the body of a 33-year-old woman, currently preserved at the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary.

The second autopsy will be conducted on Sunday morning.

In a significant development in the mysterious death case involving actress and model Twisha Sharma, the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed a fresh autopsy by an expert medical board.

"We received the order and a request from Madhya Pradesh government officials to conduct the post-mortem examination on Sunday morning. Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chief of Forensic Medicine at AIIMS Delhi, constituted a medical board comprising four senior doctors from AIIMS Delhi, with the approval of the Director, to conduct the autopsy,” AIIMS Delhi said.

“The team, along with the latest instruments, will fly at 6 p.m. today on a state-chartered aircraft,” the statement added.

Following a formal request from the Madhya Pradesh government, a team of four experienced doctors was constituted for the examination.

Equipped with modern forensic instruments, the medical board will conduct a detailed examination and submit its findings to Dr Gupta, who will prepare the final report.

The second autopsy is expected to provide crucial clarity in the high-profile case that has drawn widespread public attention.

The development comes amid rapid progress in the investigation.

Twisha Sharma's husband, Samarth Singh, who had been absconding, withdrew his anticipatory bail plea before his arrest.

He was arrested and brought to Bhopal early on Saturday morning, reaching Katara Hills police station at around 2 a.m.

Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the police had secured a seven-day remand of Singh for detailed questioning.

In another twist, Samarth Singh's mother, Giribala Singh, a former judge and Chairperson of the Bhopal Consumer Court, has been served a notice seeking cancellation of her bail over alleged non-cooperation with the police investigation.

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, was found hanging at her in-laws' residence in the upscale Katara Hills area of Bhopal on May 12.

The case has witnessed sharp contradictions in the narratives presented by both sides.

While the in-laws have claimed that Twisha was suffering from drug addiction, her family has alleged continuous harassment over dowry demands, which they claim led to her death.

The initial post-mortem examination had left several questions unanswered, prompting the High Court's intervention for a fresh examination by a neutral and expert medical board.

The arrival of the AIIMS Delhi team is being seen as a major step towards ensuring transparency and scientific rigour in the investigation.

Police officials expressed hope that the second autopsy, coupled with the ongoing interrogation of the arrested husband, would help uncover the truth behind the circumstances surrounding Twisha Sharma's death.