More Pilgrims Footfall Led To Greater Employment For Locals: Uttarakhand Minister On Char Dham Yatra

MENAFN - IANS) Rudraprayag, May 23 (IANS) Uttarakhand Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary said on Saturday that this year more than the expected number of pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra in the state. He highlighted that an increased number of pilgrims have had a positive impact on the state's tourism sector, contributing to greater employment opportunities for locals.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most sacred pilgrimages for Hindus, is witnessing a record surge in the number of devotees visiting the four holy shrines -- Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Chaudhary mentioned that all agencies, whether the police or public administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), etc. have been kept on high alert.

"The number of pilgrims who have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra this year is even more than our expectations," he said.

The Minister noted that a positive side of the rise in pilgrimage is that a greater number of locals are getting employment.

He also said: "It is true that a huge number of people are undertaking the pilgrimage, which is leading to large crowds."

However, Minister Chaudhary highlighted that so far, no untoward incident has taken place, which reflects that the rush of devotees and tourists is within control.

The Minister also said that all efforts have been made to provide the basic amenities for all pilgrims.

Special attention has been given to the walking stretch between Kedarnath and Gauri Kund," he added.

"Apart from amenities for pilgrims, arrangements of water and fodder have also been made for animals," he said.

He added that medical facilities have also been made available for the benefit of pilgrims.

Devotees have been arriving in droves, with as many as 80,000 in a single day.

The pilgrimage committee has pegged the total number of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham at 12.62 lakh till May 14.

Meanwhile, the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri temples were opened on April 19 amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, while those of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines opened on April 22 and April 23.