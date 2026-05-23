Hepatitis A Cases Rising Among Children In Shimla 11 Hospitalized

The Health Department in Shimla has reported a gradual rise in cases of viral hepatitis among children during May 2026, with seven cases of Hepatitis A confirmed so far at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Zonal Hospital. According to the department, a total of 11 children showing symptoms suggestive of viral hepatitis have required admission to the hospital's pediatric ward, while several other children with mild symptoms were treated on an outpatient basis.

No Specific Outbreak Cluster Identified

Chief Medical Officer Yashpal Ranta said the cases have surfaced gradually over a period of more than one month, with nearly one case being reported daily or on alternate days. He clarified that there is currently no evidence of clustering or any outbreak linked to a specific locality, as the affected children belong to different areas.

Health Department Intensifies Measures

Health authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and precautionary measures have been intensified. Teams of health professionals have been deployed in affected areas for active surveillance, identification of additional symptomatic cases, and assessment of sanitation and drinking water conditions. Public awareness campaigns on preventive measures have also been initiated.

The department is coordinating with concerned agencies to ensure a safe drinking water supply and improved sanitation practices.

Public Advisory on Prevention and Symptoms

Ranta said Hepatitis A and Hepatitis E are viral infections that spread mainly through the faecal-oral route due to contaminated food, unsafe drinking water, and poor personal hygiene. He advised residents to consume safe and preferably boiled drinking water, maintain hand hygiene, avoid uncovered food and cut fruits from unhygienic sources, and ensure cleanliness in their surroundings.

People have also been advised to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as fever, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, jaundice, or dark-colored urine appear.

Officials said the Health Department continues to monitor the situation and all necessary preventive and control measures are being undertaken in the public interest. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)