Baku Hosts European Athletics Conference

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A conference bringing together senior officials from member federations of European Athletics has been held in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

The conference brought together 50 participants representing 32 countries.

During the opening ceremony, European Athletics President Dobromir Karamarinov praised the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation for its active involvement and strong organizational standards.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, emphasized the importance of hosting such events, while the federation's president, Javid Gurbanov, welcomed attendees and expressed his hopes for a productive conference.

After the ceremony, European Athletics CEO Christian Milz outlined key updates to the organization's strategic roadmap, highlighting new efforts in fan engagement and digital development. Delegates from Slovenia, Spain, and Denmark followed with presentations on how the roadmap is being implemented within their respective federations.

A session dedicated to leadership ethics addressed topics such as competition integrity, security challenges, conflict of interest management, as well as approaches to digital transformation and data-driven revenue strategies.